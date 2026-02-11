🎟️ Bantam 1 End-of-Season Raffle Fundraiser 🎟️

Enter to win incredible prizes while supporting our NHE Bantam 1 team as they close out their final youth hockey season.

This year marks a historic milestone — the first NHE team to compete at the Tier II level — and for many players, the final chapter before high school hockey. Your support helps cover team warm-ups, equipment, transportation, and creates unforgettable memories for both players and families.

🎟️ $5 per ticket

🛒 Purchase as many as you’d like

🏆 Winners drawn at the end of the season

Thank you for supporting our players, our families, and the future of NHE hockey. 🖤🏒