New Hampshire East Youth Hockey

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New Hampshire East Youth Hockey

About this raffle

🎟️ Bantam 1 End-of-Season Raffle Fundraiser 🎟️

🏆 Bantam 1 Mega Raffle Entry – $5
$5

Enter to win incredible prizes while supporting our NHE Bantam 1 team as they close out their final youth hockey season.

This year marks a historic milestone — the first NHE team to compete at the Tier II level — and for many players, the final chapter before high school hockey. Your support helps cover team warm-ups, equipment, transportation, and creates unforgettable memories for both players and families.

🎟️ $5 per ticket
🛒 Purchase as many as you’d like
🏆 Winners drawn at the end of the season

Thank you for supporting our players, our families, and the future of NHE hockey. 🖤🏒

🏆 Bantam 1 Mega Raffle Bundle – $100
$100
This includes 30 tickets

Go big and boost your chances to win! Normally $100 gets 20 tickets — this bundle gives you 30 tickets!

Your support provides warm-ups, equipment, and travel while creating unforgettable memories for players and families. This historic Bantam 1 team even competed at Tier II for the first time in program history.

🏆 30 Tickets | $100
🖤 Celebrate the team and support youth hockey!

Add a donation for New Hampshire East Youth Hockey

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!