SRQ Strong

Hosted by

SRQ Strong

About this event

Banyan Conversations Workshop Series

1910 Glengary St

Sarasota, FL 34231, USA

Give & Get Series Ticket
$175
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Enjoy the Banyan Conversations, a series of 5 forums exploring the relationship between trauma and mental, physical, social, financial, and spiritual health and give the experience to another community member.

Series Ticket for 1
$100

Enjoy the Banyan Conversations, a series of 5 forums exploring the relationship between trauma and mental, physical, social, financial, and spiritual health.

Gold Sponsorship
$1,000

Largest logo in the program & other materials

Logo on SRQ Strong’s main website page through 2026

A thank-you social media post prior to each workshop

2 tickets to the Banyan Conversation Series

Silver Sponsorship
$750

Medium logo in the program & other materials

Logo on SRQ Strong’s main website page through 2026

2 tickets to the Banyan Conversation Series

Bronze Sponsorship
$500

Logo in the program & other materials

2 tickets to the Banyan Conversations Series

Add a donation for SRQ Strong

$

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