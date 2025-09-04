Robert A. Banyard Inn of Court

Banyard Inn of Court (2025-2026 Season)

Master Benchers & Barristers
$495

Valid for one year

Dues for the upcoming year, which include your regular monthly dinner meetings (this does NOT include the Autumn with the Inn dinner, the May awards dinner, or the Inn Holiday Party).

Sitting and Retired Judges / Commissioners
$350

Valid for one year

Dues for the upcoming year, which include your regular monthly dinner meetings (this does NOT include the Autumn with the Inn dinner, the May awards dinner, or the Inn Holiday Party).

Second and Third-Year Associates
$250

Valid for one year

Dues for the upcoming year, which include your regular monthly dinner meetings (this does NOT include the Autumn with the Inn dinner, the May awards dinner, or the Inn Holiday Party).

First Year Associates
$195

Valid for one year

Dues for the upcoming year, which include your regular monthly dinner meetings (this includes the May awards dinner as a guest of the Inn, but does not include the Autumn with the Inn dinner or the Inn Holiday Party)

Law Student Members
$100

Valid for one year

Dues for the upcoming year, which include your regular monthly dinner meetings (this includes the May awards dinner as a guest of the Inn, but does NOT include the Autumn with the Inn dinner or the Inn Holiday Party).

Inactive Members
$200

Valid for one year

(this does not include the expenses for attending the Autumn with the Inner dinner, the May awards dinner, the monthly meetings (other than virtual meetings) or the Inn Holiday Party).

