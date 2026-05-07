Bath At Play

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Bath At Play

About this shop

BaP Store – Gear Up to Support Play

Single Raffle Ticket item
Single Raffle Ticket
$2

Purchase a single raffle ticket.

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15 Raffle Ticket Bundle item
15 Raffle Ticket Bundle
$20

Purchase 10 Raffle tickets and get 5 free!

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Wingspan of Raffle Tickets item
Wingspan of Raffle Tickets
$30

You get your wingspan (arms held out, fingertip to fingertip) worth of tickets! About 35-45 tickets for an adult.

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Adult - Spring Colors Special Edition T-shirt item
Adult - Spring Colors Special Edition T-shirt
$25

Locally printed and available in adult sizes S-2XL! Excellent for color runs and tie-dye projects. Don't see your size? Leave us a note at check out and we can get your size. Shipping available below.

Youth - Spring Colors Special Edition T-shirt item
Youth - Spring Colors Special Edition T-shirt
$20

Locally printed and available in youth sizes XS-XL! Excellent for color runs and tie-dye projects. Don't see your size? Leave us a note at check out and we can get your size. Shipping available below.

Stay Playful Sunglasses Bundle item
Stay Playful Sunglasses Bundle item
Stay Playful Sunglasses Bundle
$6

Grab the best of both worlds with the Stay Playful Sunglasses & strap bundle. Adult and Youth sizes available with UV400 lenses. Strap color varies. Shipping available below.

Tie-dye Sunglasses item
Tie-dye Sunglasses item
Tie-dye Sunglasses
$4

Bath at Play Sunglasses featured at the Spring Colors 5k & Half-k Color Run. UV400 lenses. Available in adult and kid sizing. Tie-dye color pattern will vary. Shipping available below.

Glasses Strap item
Glasses Strap
$3

Want to keep your glasses hanging around? Grab a pair of these glasses straps. Colors will vary. Shipping available below.

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Shipping Fee
$5

Want us to mail you your Bath at Play merch? Please add this item to your order!

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Add a donation for Bath At Play

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