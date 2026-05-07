BaP Store – Gear Up to Support Play

About this shop
Purchase a single raffle ticket.
Purchase 10 Raffle tickets and get 5 free!
You get your wingspan (arms held out, fingertip to fingertip) worth of tickets! About 35-45 tickets for an adult.
Locally printed and available in adult sizes S-2XL! Excellent for color runs and tie-dye projects. Don't see your size? Leave us a note at check out and we can get your size. Shipping available below.
Locally printed and available in youth sizes XS-XL! Excellent for color runs and tie-dye projects. Don't see your size? Leave us a note at check out and we can get your size. Shipping available below.
Grab the best of both worlds with the Stay Playful Sunglasses & strap bundle. Adult and Youth sizes available with UV400 lenses. Strap color varies. Shipping available below.
Bath at Play Sunglasses featured at the Spring Colors 5k & Half-k Color Run. UV400 lenses. Available in adult and kid sizing. Tie-dye color pattern will vary. Shipping available below.
Want to keep your glasses hanging around? Grab a pair of these glasses straps. Colors will vary. Shipping available below.
Want us to mail you your Bath at Play merch? Please add this item to your order!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!