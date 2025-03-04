Baraka Foundation Programs & Initiatives

Monthly Food Basket Program
$10
Help us end world hunger! $10 can supply food for one person for once a day meal for 1 month! $120 can feed a person daily for a whole year!
EMERGENCY Relief
$10
During natural disasters like floods and storms, we provide immediate food and essential support. In 2022 and 2023, we assisted flood victims with $10 relief packages, spending over $2000 per relief effort.
Tree planting Project
$10
One 5 ft mango tree is 120 taka or $1 USD, ten trees are $10, one hundred trees are $100! By next year, the mangoes will be ready to harvest, so let's work together to plant a garden!
Iftar & Seheri Program
$100
$100 can provide seheri and iftar support for a whole month for a family.
Qurbani and Aqiqa Services
$100
We offer qurbani in seven shares for cows and single shares for goats; each share is $100. We provide full documentation and live video of the sacrifice to our donors, while ensuring the meat is distributed to the most deserving.
Zakat: Food & New Clothes Distribution
$100
We distribute zakat on behalf of donors, providing Eid clothing and food to needy families.
Cataract Surgery
$100
Each operation costs $100 to treat a patient's cataracts.
Tube wells & Sanitation Project
$150
Build your water well with a plaque in honor or memory of a specific name. Donate for free clean water, a Right for all!
Housing Project for the Homeless
$2,000
Donate toward building independent shelters for the homeless. $2000 goes towards the full cost of building a small house with cement flooring, brick walls and tin roof.
