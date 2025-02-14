B'dos Assoc of SoCal Fundraising Auction

Coral Mist Beach Hotel Gift Cert, 2 nights with Breakfast
$200
Starting bid
Two (2) nights of complimentary accommodation including Full Breakfast for two (2) persons at the Coral Mist Beach Hotel (Worthing, Ch Ch, Barbados) in one of our Deluxe Studios. This prize may be utilized during the summer season. Blocked out dates are:
December 15, 2024 – April 16, 2025, July 15 – August 15, 2025, November 1 – December 31, 2025.
Expires Oct 31, 2025
Please contact us directly, to confirm your reservation.
Kindly note that the Government Tax Levy of Bds$19.25 per night must be paid.
Crane Resort, Barbados Gift Cert
$400
Starting bid
Complimentary accommodations for 3-night stay for two persons in a One Bedroom Suite inclusive of breakfast
This certificate is valid through 2nd November 2025.
Blackout periods are 16th - 25th April 2025
Your room should be booked at least two weeks prior to your arrival date.
· Accommodation is subject to availability of the specific room category.
· Stay must be completed during the stated period.
· This gift certificate is for a one-time use, is non-transferable and has no cash value.
· Stays are subject to the payment of the mandatory Government Levy. Certificate expires Nov 2, 2025
Rostrevor Hotel, St Lawrence Gap, Ch. Ch., B'dos Gift Cert
$400
Starting bid
Complimentary accommodations for 5 night stay for two persons with daily Breakfast. Dates subject to availability.
Government taxes apply. Cert expires Dec 31, 2025
