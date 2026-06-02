Barbara O'Neill LIVE Lecture Series and Follow-up Health Retreat and Expo!

Enjoy all the benefits of a health retreat right here at Hayden Lake Seventh-day Adventist Church. Two plant-based meals per day, Detox protocol, blood analysis, Individualized hands on health treatments, poultices, massage, salves, sauna, supplements, red light therapy, hyperbaric treatment, educational lectures. learn how to:

* Take charge of your health

* Reduce medical costs

* Avoid sickness

* Help your body heal mentally, physically, and spiritually

* Reduce dependancy on medications

* Learn to apply the latest, most astounding techniques, directly from the largest nutritional research in medical history to prevent, reverse, or improve the symptoms of the following diseases:

* Heart Disease

* Hypertension

* Stroke

* Diabetes

* Kidney disease

* Cancer

* Osteoporosis

* Migraine Headache

* Fibromyalgia

* Arthritis

* and much more...

Participants joining from a distance are responsible for their own lodging. Meals are part of the program on Monday through Friday for the 2 weeks of the program. Participants will need to provide their own food on the off days (Saturday and Sunday). This allows participants to begin putting the principles into practice on their own! Medical consultation and labs are drawn on site on at the beginning and the end of the program.

a $3000 value!