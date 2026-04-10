Barbara T Ferraro Ovarian Cancer Research Foundation

Hosted by

Barbara T Ferraro Ovarian Cancer Research Foundation

About this event

Barbara T. Foundation 2026 Gala

321 S Bellevue Ave

Langhorne, PA 19047, USA

General Admission
$150

Come dressed in your best and enjoy the full program while enjoying cocktails and food!

TEAL Sponsor
$15,000

20 guests, full page ad, web & social media posts recognition

Platinum Sponsor
$10,000

10 guests, full page ad, web & social media posts recognition

Diamond Sponsor
$5,000

8 guests, half page ad, web & social media posts recognition

Gold Sponsor
$2,500

6 guests, half page ad, web & social media posts recognition

Silver Sponsor
$2,000

4 guests, quarter page ad, web & social media posts recognition

Bronze Sponsor
$1,500

4 guests, web & social media posts recognition

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!