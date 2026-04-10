Barbara T. Foundation 2026 Gala

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About this event
Come dressed in your best and enjoy the full program while enjoying cocktails and food!
20 guests, full page ad, web & social media posts recognition
10 guests, full page ad, web & social media posts recognition
8 guests, half page ad, web & social media posts recognition
6 guests, half page ad, web & social media posts recognition
4 guests, quarter page ad, web & social media posts recognition
4 guests, web & social media posts recognition
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