Barbara T Ferraro Ovarian Cancer Research Foundation

Hosted by

Barbara T Ferraro Ovarian Cancer Research Foundation

About this event

Barbara T. Foundation Annual Golf Outing

270 Eagle Point Rd

West Deptford, NJ 08086, USA

Foursome
$1,100
Individual Golfer
$300
Dinner Only
$150
Event Sponsor
$10,000

4 Foursomes, signage with company logo and social media recognition.

Ultimate Charity Sponsor
$5,000

3 Foursomes, signage with company logo and social media recognition.

Team Photo Sponsor
$4,000

2 Foursomes, signage with company logo and social media recognition.

Golf Cart Sponsor
$3,000

1 Foursome, signage with company logo and social media recognition.

Dinner Sponsor
$2,500

2 golfers, signage with company logo and social media recognition.

Skills Sponsor
$2,000

2 golfers, signage with company logo.

Tee Sponsor
$1,000

2 golfers, signage with company logo.

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