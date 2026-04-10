Barbara T. Foundation Annual Golf Outing

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About this event
4 Foursomes, signage with company logo and social media recognition.
3 Foursomes, signage with company logo and social media recognition.
2 Foursomes, signage with company logo and social media recognition.
1 Foursome, signage with company logo and social media recognition.
2 golfers, signage with company logo and social media recognition.
2 golfers, signage with company logo.
2 golfers, signage with company logo.
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