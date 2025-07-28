Hosted by

Wichita Memorial Post VFW 3115

Barbeque Brawl Sponsorships

6501 W 21st St N

Wichita, KS 67212, USA

Platinum
$1,000

You’ll receive an exclusive booth that puts your brand front and center. But that’s just the beginning.
Your name and logo will be featured proudly on the commemorative T-shirt, along with prominent placement in all event publications, marketing materials, and social media campaigns. This is more than visibility—it's lasting impact.

Gold
$500

Along with your booth your name and logo will be featured proudly on the commemorative T-shirt, along with prominent placement in all event publications, and social media campaigns. This is more than visibility—it's lasting impact.

Silver
$250

A dedicated booth at the event, perfect for showcasing, engaging, and connecting. Your name on the official event T-shirt—worn by volunteers and attendees alike. Your brand listed on all printed materials.

Bronze
$100

By joining the event, you’ll get a dedicated booth to showcase your brand and your name featured on the official event T-shirt—giving you exposure during the event and visibility long after!

Baked beans donation
$75

This is an in-kind donation to help cover the cost of giving sides out with each meal.

Potato salad donation
$100

This is an in-kind donation to help cover the cost of giving sides out with each meal.

Hot dog donations
$50

This is an in-kind donation to help cover the cost of hotdogs for the kid's meals

Hot dog bun Donation
$50

This is an in-kind donation to help cover the cost of hotdog buns for the kid's meals

Bottled water donation
$50

This is an in-kind donation to help cover the cost of purchasing bottled water for this event.

Rib donation
$100

This is an in-kind donation to help cover the cost of purchasing racks of ribs for this event.

Pork butt donation
$75

This is an in-kind donation to help cover the cost of purchasing bone in pork butts for this event.

Chicken breast donation
$50

This is an in-kind donation to help cover the cost of purchasing chicken breast's for this event.

