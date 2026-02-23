Barbeque COOK OFF

This cook-off is open to individuals, families, church groups, and community teams.

Each team must have one adult (18+) designated as Team Captain.

Teams must register and pay the entry fee by the stated deadline.





Each individual participant or team is responsible for the complete setup and breakdown of their own barbecue pit and cooking area.





All teams must provide their own meats.

There will be three (3) categories:

1. Chicken

2. Ribs

3. Burgers





Teams are encouraged to prepare approximately 50 servings per category:

· Chicken: at least 50 pieces (any cut)

· Burgers: at least 12 lb. of ground meat (≈48 quarter-pound burgers)

· Ribs: at least 50 rib strips

Teams are encouraged to provide trimmings (burger buns, condiments, sauces, etc.).





All cooking must take place on-site during the official cook time.

Teams may begin cooking only after the official start time.





Entries will be judged on:

· Taste

· Tenderness/Texture

· Appearance





Space & Equipment Rules





Teams must bring their own grills/smokers, seasonings, rubs, sauce, utensils, cooking tools, serving supplies, tables, tents, extension cords and any additional equipment necessary for participation.

Fire extinguishers will be available on site.

Teams cook at their own risk.





Event organizers will not provide cooking equipment or utensils. Teams are expected to ensure their area is fully dismantled and cleaned prior to departure.