Bare Inc Nfp

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Bare Inc Nfp

About this event

BARE For Hope: Sponsorships

2727 W Club Dr

Tucson, AZ 85742, USA

Title Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Outside of our BA Warriors, the Title Sponsor, is changing the landscape of BA. Not only does the Title Sponsor get all the perks below, we invite them to an exclusive private dinner on Friday night (1/22) where they can meet and talk with BA families that are participating in the tournament.

  • Exclusive private dinner on Friday 1/22
  • 2 foursomes included
  • Two hotel rooms for one night at the Omni
  • Tee Box with 12’ “Title Sponsor” flag at designated hole, tee sign with company name/logo and an opportunity to set up a display table.
  • Social Media Posts & Newsletter Mentions
  • Priority logo placement on all event material
  • Option to speak at luncheon/awards (3 minutes).
  • Company Name/Logo on Title Banner & Event Bag
Cart Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Having your logo on carts driving around all tournament? Exposure of the best kind!


  • 2 individual player entries
  • Logo on all golf carts
  • Recognition on all event material
  • Social media mention
  • Option to Include branded Items In cart
Warrior Hole Sponsor
$1,000

Each Warrior Hole Sponsor will be matched with a brave warrior who is fighting living with the impacts of BA. This inspiring sponsorship not only makes an impact but allows an individual or company to see & learn about how their sponsorship is helping.

  • 1 player entry
  • Signage at one hole
  • Match with one of BARE’s BA Warriors
  • Picture rights with BA Warrior
  • Opportunity to set up a booth/table
  • Company name listed in program
We Mean Business
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Be a straight shooter and let's get down to business:

  • 1 Foursome
  • Signage at one hole
  • Opportunity to set up a booth/table
  • Company name listed in program
Themed Hole Sponsor *FOUR Availble*
$1,200

Make your hole & business memorable to tournament players by selecting a custom theme for your hole! Have fun with it!


  • Choice of theme for hole (Have fun with this! We love creative! Hawaiian, PGA Masters, etc...)
  • 1 player entry
  • Signage at one hole
  • Opportunity to set up a booth/table
  • Company name listed in program
Heckler Hole - ONE AVAILABLE
$1,500

Welcome to the Heckler Hole—where your swing gets commentary whether you asked for it or not. Ideal for a sponsor who believes golf should come with a little less silence and a lot more personality.

  • Choice of hole
  • 4 lawn chairs
  • Channel your Inner Happy Gilmore Heckler
  • Have fun!
Guys Day Out Package
$4,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Grab your crew and make a day (and night) of it. Our Guys Day Out package is built for fairway bragging rights, post-round laughs, and just enough perks to keep everyone smiling from tee-off to checkout.

  • One Foursome
  • 1 hotel room for 1 night at the Omni
  • 1 golf cart for tournament
  • Exclusive “Guys Day Out” swag bag
  • 4 drink tickets
  • $250 gift certificate to Omni Resorts
Girls Day Out
$2,000

Who says you have to golf to have a great time? Grab your friends and enjoy a Girls Day Out filled with laughter, lunch, relaxation, and a little well-deserved pampering.

  • Event lunch entry for 4
  • 1 hotel room for 1 night at the Omni
  • Exclusive “Women’s Day Out” swag bag Including wine
  • $500 gift certificate to Omni Spa
Concierge Package
$3,200
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Golf like a VIP. Need a drink? Done. Snack? On the way. Sunscreen? Already handled. With your own personal concierge, this package turns a great day on the course into an effortless one.

  • 1 Foursome
  • 1 hotel room for one night
  • 1 golf cart for tournament
  • Access to a personal concierge for the day of the tournament - this Includes getting food, beverages, sunscreen, bathroom runs - you ask and you shall receive! Includes tip *restrictions may apply and must be within law
Lunch Sponsor
$2,500
  • Recognition during meal service
  • Logo displayed in dining area
  • Opportunity to address attendees (3 minutes)
Beverage Cart Sponsor - 1 left!
$1,500

Cold drinks, big smiles, and your logo along for the ride. This is one sponsorship that never stays still—and never goes unnoticed.

  • Logo on beverage cart
  • Opportunity to provide branded cups/napkins
  • High visibility throughout the course
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