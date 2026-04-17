BARE For Hope: Sponsorships

Outside of our BA Warriors, the Title Sponsor, is changing the landscape of BA. Not only does the Title Sponsor get all the perks below, we invite them to an exclusive private dinner on Friday night (1/22) where they can meet and talk with BA families that are participating in the tournament.

Exclusive private dinner on Friday 1/22

2 foursomes included

Two hotel rooms for one night at the Omni

Tee Box with 12’ “Title Sponsor” flag at designated hole, tee sign with company name/logo and an opportunity to set up a display table.

Social Media Posts & Newsletter Mentions

Priority logo placement on all event material

Option to speak at luncheon/awards (3 minutes).

Company Name/Logo on Title Banner & Event Bag