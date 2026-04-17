BARE For Hope: Sponsorships

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About this event
Outside of our BA Warriors, the Title Sponsor, is changing the landscape of BA. Not only does the Title Sponsor get all the perks below, we invite them to an exclusive private dinner on Friday night (1/22) where they can meet and talk with BA families that are participating in the tournament.
Having your logo on carts driving around all tournament? Exposure of the best kind!
Each Warrior Hole Sponsor will be matched with a brave warrior who is fighting living with the impacts of BA. This inspiring sponsorship not only makes an impact but allows an individual or company to see & learn about how their sponsorship is helping.
Be a straight shooter and let's get down to business:
Make your hole & business memorable to tournament players by selecting a custom theme for your hole! Have fun with it!
Welcome to the Heckler Hole—where your swing gets commentary whether you asked for it or not. Ideal for a sponsor who believes golf should come with a little less silence and a lot more personality.
Grab your crew and make a day (and night) of it. Our Guys Day Out package is built for fairway bragging rights, post-round laughs, and just enough perks to keep everyone smiling from tee-off to checkout.
Who says you have to golf to have a great time? Grab your friends and enjoy a Girls Day Out filled with laughter, lunch, relaxation, and a little well-deserved pampering.
Golf like a VIP. Need a drink? Done. Snack? On the way. Sunscreen? Already handled. With your own personal concierge, this package turns a great day on the course into an effortless one.
Cold drinks, big smiles, and your logo along for the ride. This is one sponsorship that never stays still—and never goes unnoticed.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!