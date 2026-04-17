BARE The Hope: Driving Progress In Biliary Atresia

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About this event
Flying solo? We’ve got you covered. Join the tournament as a single player and we’ll pair you up for a great day on the course—plus enjoy lunch, a swag bag, and a drink on us.
Rally your foursome and tee it up in style. This package includes tournament entry for four, event swag bags, and drink tickets to keep the good times flowing.
You ask, you shall receive—it’s that simple. Sunscreen? Done. Thirsty? Handled. Rally your foursome, enjoy your overnight stay, and let your personal concierge handle the details so you can make the most of every moment on the course.
Four guys. One mission: play some golf and pretend you kept score honestly. This package delivers everything you need for a legendary day on the course and a well-earned night at the Omni.
1 hotel room for 1 night at the Omni
1 golf cart for tournament
Exclusive “Guys Day Out” swag bag
4 drink tickets
$250 gift certificate to Omni Resorts
Trade tee times for spa time. With lunch, wine, a luxe overnight stay, and a spa experience waiting, this Girls Day Out is designed for pure relaxation and connection.
Event lunch entry for 4
1 hotel room for 1 night at the Omni
Exclusive “Women’s Day Out” swag bag
$1000 gift certificate to Omni Spa
6 tickets
3 Mulligans
Single Mulligan
$
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