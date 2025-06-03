Bark, Brunch & Bingo for Polka Dogz

Hosted by
About this event
Includes entry to event, first Bingo Card + 1 Raffle Ticket
Includes entry to event, first Bingo Card + 5 Raffle Tickets + Drink Ticket
Includes entry to event for 10 players at one reserved table together, first round of Bingo cards + 10 Raffle Tickets
Includes entry to event for 10 players at one reserved table together, first Bingo cards + 50 Raffle Tickets
Exclusive Title Event Sponsorship
Top-tier name/logo visibility across signage and promotion of the event
Opportunity to provide promotional materials to all event attendees
Acknowledgement during event
Social Media recognition and spotlight posts (13K+ followers)
20 VIP tickets with reserved seating and first bingo cards
200 Raffle Tickets
20 Drink Tickets
20 Polka Dogz Rescue Shirts
Name/Logo placement promotional areas
Opportunity to provide promotional materials to all event attendees
Acknowledgement during event
Social Media recognition and spotlight posts (13K+ followers)
10 VIP tickets with reserved seating and first bingo cards
100 Raffle Tickets
10 Drink Tickets
Honor a pet or be a special partner
Acknowledgement during event
Social Media recognition and spotlight posts (13K+ followers)
10 VIP tickets with reserved seating and first round of bingo cards
50 Raffle Tickets
10 Drink Tickets
Exclusive name/logo branding on the bar and drink menus,
Logo placement on event signage,
Acknowledgement during event
Social Media recognition (13K+ followers),
10 VIP tickets with reserved seating and first round of play for Bingo game,
100 Raffle Tickets,
20 Drink Tickets
Name/Logo displayed on Bingo Table,
Social Media Thank You Post (13K+ followers),
10 VIP tickets with reserved seating and first round of play for Bingo game,
50 Raffle Tickets,
10 Drink Tickets
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!