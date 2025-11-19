Misfits & Underdogs

Barkin' BBQ & Bourbon

1312 Government St

Ocean Springs, MS 39564, USA

Gold Tasting
$150

The Gold Tasting includes a delicious BBQ dinner and flight featuring the following exceptional and allocated bottles:



• Blanton’s Single Barrel

• W.L. Weller Antique 107

• Henry McKenna 10-year BIB

• Calumet Farm 16-year

• Kentucky Nectar


*Limited seating!

The Gold Tasting event begins at 4pm and ends at 5:30 to make room for the Platinum Tasting to follow.


*A maximum of 50 tickets will be sold for the Gold Tasting event.

Platinum Tasting
$250

The Platinum Tasting includes a delicious BBQ dinner and flight featuring the following premium and rare bottles:



• Old Rip Van Winkle

• D.H. Cromwell 15-year

• Dark Arts 10-year

• Stillbrook - Vintage bottle from 1977

• Blanton's Gold

*Limited seating!

The Platinum Tasting event begins at 5:30pm and lasts until 7pm.


*A maximum of 50 tickets will be sold for the Platinum Tasting event.

