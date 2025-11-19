Barkin' BBQ & Bourbon

Hosted by
The Gold Tasting includes a delicious BBQ dinner and flight featuring the following exceptional and allocated bottles:
• Blanton’s Single Barrel
• W.L. Weller Antique 107
• Henry McKenna 10-year BIB
• Calumet Farm 16-year
• Kentucky Nectar
*Limited seating!
The Gold Tasting event begins at 4pm and ends at 5:30 to make room for the Platinum Tasting to follow.
*A maximum of 50 tickets will be sold for the Gold Tasting event.
The Platinum Tasting includes a delicious BBQ dinner and flight featuring the following premium and rare bottles:
• Old Rip Van Winkle
• D.H. Cromwell 15-year
• Dark Arts 10-year
• Stillbrook - Vintage bottle from 1977
• Blanton's Gold
*Limited seating!
The Platinum Tasting event begins at 5:30pm and lasts until 7pm.
*A maximum of 50 tickets will be sold for the Platinum Tasting event.
