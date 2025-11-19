Barkin' BBQ & Bourbon

The Gold Tasting includes a delicious BBQ dinner and flight featuring the following exceptional and allocated bottles:









• Blanton’s Single Barrel

• W.L. Weller Antique 107

• Henry McKenna 10-year BIB

• Calumet Farm 16-year

• Kentucky Nectar



*Limited seating!



The Gold Tasting event begins at 4pm and ends at 5:30 to make room for the Platinum Tasting to follow.



*A maximum of 50 tickets will be sold for the Gold Tasting event.