April 20th 2026 Barkley's Hope ESA Best Practice Workshop (Noon to 1:30)

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About this event
$25 Suggested Donation to enroll in the April ESA Program & Workshop.
Attendee have an opportunity to meet with a health care professional about an ESA letter and get a Service Voucher for vaccinations and a microchip for $25 from Roice Hurst. MCAS charges $15 for a license & tag. The total cost of this program is only $65
NO ESA LETTER & NO VET SERVICE VOUCHER
Presentation Only. Property owners, property managers and Landlords are invited to attend for free. Healthcare Providers are also invited to attend at co cost. Practitioners can use the ESA letter available for download at barkleyshope.org for their clients. Seating is limited and donations are appreciated.
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