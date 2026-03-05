Friends Of Tulare Animal Services

Hosted by

Friends Of Tulare Animal Services

About this event

Barks & Bourbon 2026

1771 E Tulare Ave

Tulare, CA 93274, USA

General Admission
$75

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.

Table of 8
$800
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Reserve an entire table for you and your friends.

Bronze Sponsor
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

2 Complimentary tickets & name recognition at event.

Silver Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

4 Complimentary tickets & name recognition at event.

Gold Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

8 Complimentary tickets (1 table) & name recognition at event, premium table location with logo and sponsor level on table. One bottle of wine at table.

Platinum Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

8 Complimentary tickets (1 table) & name recognition at event, premium table location with logo and sponsor level on table. Opportunity for 1 company provided banner at event. Two bottles of wine at table.

Presenting Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets

16 Complimentary tickets (2 tables) & name recognition at event, premium table location with logo and sponsor level on table. Opportunity for 2 company provided banners at event. Two bottles of wine at table.

Add a donation for Friends Of Tulare Animal Services

$

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