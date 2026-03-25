Stars and Stripes Dog Rescue

Hosted by

Stars and Stripes Dog Rescue

About this event

Barks and Recreation Fundraising Event - Ticket Sales

VSP

3333 Quality Dr, Rancho Cordova, CA 95670, USA

General Admission
$45

When you purchase a $45 ticket, you're investing in more than a night out—you're fueling a mission.


Your experience includes a flavorful 3-taco meal with sides, two drink tickets, and desserts, plus a welcome gift to kick off the evening and a take-home memento to remind you of the lives you're helping change.


Every ticket purchased helps create second chances—for both dogs and veterans.

Virtual
$10

Can’t attend in person? Join us from anywhere. Your virtual ticket includes access to a private livestream of the event, so you can experience the mission, stories, and impact in real time—right from home.

Companion Tickets
$85

Better together.


For $85, you and a guest can enjoy the full event experience—each receiving a delicious 3-taco meal with sides, two drink tickets, desserts, a welcome gift, and a special memento to take home.


Because moments like this are meant to be shared.

Add a donation for Stars and Stripes Dog Rescue

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!