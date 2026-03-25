Barks and Recreation Fundraising Event - Ticket Sales

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About this event
3333 Quality Dr, Rancho Cordova, CA 95670, USA
When you purchase a $45 ticket, you're investing in more than a night out—you're fueling a mission.
Your experience includes a flavorful 3-taco meal with sides, two drink tickets, and desserts, plus a welcome gift to kick off the evening and a take-home memento to remind you of the lives you're helping change.
Every ticket purchased helps create second chances—for both dogs and veterans.
Can’t attend in person? Join us from anywhere. Your virtual ticket includes access to a private livestream of the event, so you can experience the mission, stories, and impact in real time—right from home.
Better together.
For $85, you and a guest can enjoy the full event experience—each receiving a delicious 3-taco meal with sides, two drink tickets, desserts, a welcome gift, and a special memento to take home.
Because moments like this are meant to be shared.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!