Humane Organization For The Protection & Education For Animals

Hosted by

Humane Organization For The Protection & Education For Animals

About this event

Barktoberfest 2025

595 LA-308

Thibodaux, LA 70301, USA

General Admission
$5

General Admission ages 5+
Children under 5 and your Pawsome friends enter free

Sponsorship-Paw-Some Partner
$1,000

Sponsorship Includes the following benefits:
Prominent logo placement on a banner at the event,
20 tickets to the event,
2 event shirts,
2 reserved parking spots,
2 pet contest entries,
Optional vendor booth space for your business,
Business or pet's name featured on our Furry Friends event display
Social media recognition on HOPE for Animals pages

Sponsorship-Purrfect Pal
$500

Sponsorship Includes the following benefits:
Logo placement on a banner at the event,
10 tickets to the event,
1 reserved parking spot,
1 pet contest entries,
Business or pet's name featured on our Furry Friends event display,
Social media recognition on HOPE for Animals pages

Furry Festival Friend
$250

Sponsorship Includes the following benefits:
6 tickets to the event,
Business or pet's name featured on our Furry Friends event display,
Social media recognition on HOPE for Animals pages

Shaggy Dog Sponsor
$100

Sponsorship Includes the following benefits:
4 tickets to the event,
Business or pet's name featured on our Furry Friends event display,
Social media recognition on HOPE for Animals pages,

Vendor Registration
$50

Pet-related items are encouraged! We will try to limit the number of vendors selling the same type of items to encourage variety for our guests and sales opportunities for our vendors, so please be sure to complete the vendor form prior to paying or contact [email protected].

Costume Contest Registration
$5

We have 3 costume contest categories:

  • Best Costume: Large Dog
  • Best Costume: Small Dog
  • Best Duo - Compete with your pup in costumes!

Winners will receive a prize!


Each category requires separate registration.

Best Trick Contest Registration
$5

Compete with your pooch in the trick contest! Show off your dog's skills!

Winners will receive a prize!


Drool Duel Contest Registration
$5

Grab your spot in our Drool Duel Eating Contest! Compete on a team with your dog to finish your plates first. Get ready to have a laugh and finish your plate!

Winners will receive a prize!


Add a donation for Humane Organization For The Protection & Education For Animals

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