Barktoberfest 2025

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About this event
General Admission ages 5+
Children under 5 and your Pawsome friends enter free
Sponsorship Includes the following benefits:
Prominent logo placement on a banner at the event,
20 tickets to the event,
2 event shirts,
2 reserved parking spots,
2 pet contest entries,
Optional vendor booth space for your business,
Business or pet's name featured on our Furry Friends event display
Social media recognition on HOPE for Animals pages
Sponsorship Includes the following benefits:
Logo placement on a banner at the event,
10 tickets to the event,
1 reserved parking spot,
1 pet contest entries,
Business or pet's name featured on our Furry Friends event display,
Social media recognition on HOPE for Animals pages
Sponsorship Includes the following benefits:
6 tickets to the event,
Business or pet's name featured on our Furry Friends event display,
Social media recognition on HOPE for Animals pages
Sponsorship Includes the following benefits:
4 tickets to the event,
Business or pet's name featured on our Furry Friends event display,
Social media recognition on HOPE for Animals pages,
Pet-related items are encouraged! We will try to limit the number of vendors selling the same type of items to encourage variety for our guests and sales opportunities for our vendors, so please be sure to complete the vendor form prior to paying or contact [email protected].
We have 3 costume contest categories:
Winners will receive a prize!
Each category requires separate registration.
Compete with your pooch in the trick contest! Show off your dog's skills!
Winners will receive a prize!
Grab your spot in our Drool Duel Eating Contest! Compete on a team with your dog to finish your plates first. Get ready to have a laugh and finish your plate!
Winners will receive a prize!
$
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