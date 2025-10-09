form_archived

Barktoberfest Merch 2025

addExtraDonation

$

Black/Gray "Brew Enthusiast" T-shirt item
Black/Gray "Brew Enthusiast" T-shirt item
Black/Gray "Brew Enthusiast" T-shirt item
Black/Gray "Brew Enthusiast" T-shirt
$28
Black/Blue "Drink Beer. Pet Dogs." T-shirt item
Black/Blue "Drink Beer. Pet Dogs." T-shirt item
Black/Blue "Drink Beer. Pet Dogs." T-shirt
$22
2025 Logo Glass item
2025 Logo Glass
$9

Celebrate Barktoberfest 2025 in style with this limited edition 5.5 oz Logo Tasting Glass! It's the perfect keepsake for craft beer lovers and dog enthusiasts alike. Ideal for sampling your favorite brews — or displaying proudly in your collection.

2024 Logo Glass item
2024 Logo Glass
$7

5 oz Limited Edition 2024 Tasting Glass! This compact "can" style Barktoberfest logo glass is perfect for sampling your favorite brews during the festivities or adding to your collection.

Koozie item
Koozie
$6
Cat Earrings & Keychains-Handmade with Love
$5

These adorable cat earrings and keychains are handmade by a generous volunteer, perfect for any animal lover! Available for a $5 donation each, with 100% of proceeds benefiting the Pet Adoption Center.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing