Barn & Stall Sponsorships

This is a multi-use barn, that can be reconfigured for different uses. When the babies Maya and Miles first arrived, this was their isolation stall. Glinda and Dorothy's first home was here, too! Wren has spent time on stall rest here, and became Glinda and Dorothy's first friends. This barn is the closest barn to the house, and the pigs have some of the very best views of the sanctuary.
Our newest barn will be mixed use! We are calling it the Volunteer barn because when it is not needed for pigs, it's primary use will be a place for volunteers to take their break, house their jacket if the day gets warm, eat their lunch, and get a cool drink. However, if we need a barn for pigs, it will be available to be converted quickly into stalls!
The expanded Romper Room gives so much more space for the littles to munch on their hay in the winter, and to eat their meals year round! Would you be able to help sponsor this amazing multi-purpose room that is shared between the Steven's Way Barn and the Special Needs Barn?
Our washer and dryer run around the clock! We want to upgrade to a commercial washer and two stacked dryers that are geared for commercial animal care use. We've been quoted a total cost of $20,000 based on the type of equipment we need. To make this more accessible, we have broken this into 4 sponsorships of $5000, and we have already had at least one sponsor.
We still have some of our Steven's Way addition stalls are available for sponsorship! These beautiful stalls can be configured for as many as 6 stalls.
We are replacing the Special Care Barn from the ground up, to fix structural issues and build a barn specifically formulated for our Special Care Herd of Littles. Each stall will have its own window and doggie door to the outside! Sponsor a stall and help fund the accommodations that Willow, Lilly, (and their able friend Mikey), Ella Bean, and Delilah deserve!
Sponsor one of our original barn stalls! Sully was the perfect model to show you that we have comfy blankets and a futon in the stalls, along with stall mats. We have plans to add some new lighting for this area, too!
In the summer, the water gets dirty quickly from dust being blown around, and the heat means that the pigs are less likely to drink from the troughs. With the Avian flu, we want to protect the pools from droppings. A local craftsman, helps us create these sheds that will really help keep the the waters clean for the big pigs!
We have 4 new picnic tables for visitors and volunteers that will overlook the field at Arthur's Acres! Sponsor a picnic table, and we'll add a plaque to it to commemorate your generous donation!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!