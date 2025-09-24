Barn Fall Festival Sponsor

Diamond Sponsor
$2,500

Two (2) Free entry wristbands

Promotional materials in event gift bag

Logo displayed during the event and on website

Spotlighted during the event

Free vendor table at the event

Recognition in the ROAR newsletter

Priority booth placement at the event

Recognition in Paws & Applause newsletter

One (1) ticket to the Spring Gala

Platinum Sponsor
$1,000

Two (2) Free entry wristbands

Promotional materials in event gift bag

Logo displayed during the event and on website

Spotlighted during the event

Free vendor table at the event

Recognition in the ROAR newsletter

Gold Sponsor
$500

One (1) Free entry wristband

Promotional materials in event gift bag

Logo displayed during the event and on website

Spotlighted during the event

Free vendor table at the event

Silver Sponsor
$250

One (1) Free entry wristband

Promotional materials in event gift bag

Logo displayed during the event and on website

Spotlighted during the event

Bronze Sponsor (Products, Gift Cards, Professional Services)
free

Promotional materials in the event gift bag

Logo displayed during the event and on website

Spotlighted during the event

