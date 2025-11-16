Barn Quilt Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Handcrafted and donated by Sharon resident Brian Peters. Measuring 48" x 48" and ready for hanging. See in person at Small Towne Market at 201 Baldwin St in Sharon.
Starting bid
Handcrafted and donated by Sharon resident Brian Peters. Measuring 48" x 48" and ready for hanging. See in person at Small Towne Market at 201 Baldwin St in Sharon.
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