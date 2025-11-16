Small Towne Preservations Inc.
Small Towne Preservations Inc. has other campaigns you might love.

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.

Small Towne Preservations Inc.

Hosted by

Small Towne Preservations Inc.

About this event

Sales closed

Barn Quilt Silent Auction

Pick-up location

201 Baldwin St, Sharon, WI 53585, USA

Blue Barn Quilt item
Blue Barn Quilt
$50

Starting bid

Handcrafted and donated by Sharon resident Brian Peters. Measuring 48" x 48" and ready for hanging. See in person at Small Towne Market at 201 Baldwin St in Sharon.

Purple & Green Barn Quilt item
Purple & Green Barn Quilt
$50

Starting bid

Handcrafted and donated by Sharon resident Brian Peters. Measuring 48" x 48" and ready for hanging. See in person at Small Towne Market at 201 Baldwin St in Sharon.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!