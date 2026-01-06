Barn Rats Session 3 (January-March)

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From time to time, your kids have random days when they have no school or a half day. On those days, we will offer Barn Rats All Day, 8 am to 5 pm for ages 8 to 15 only. Again, only Tuesday-Friday, we are closed on Mondays. Pack a lunch!
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Barn Rats is a fun, hands-on, active learning experience with horses. Barn Rats learn safe horse handling, horse care, horsemanship, and horse riding basics.
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We will advise you when your child is ready for a semi-private horsemanship session.
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