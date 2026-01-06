Horses 4 Heroes Inc

Hosted by

Horses 4 Heroes Inc

About this event

Barn Rats Session 3 (January-March)

4975 N Miller Ln

Las Vegas, NV 89149, USA

Barn Rats All Day
$50

3 left!

From time to time, your kids have random days when they have no school or a half day. On those days, we will offer Barn Rats All Day, 8 am to 5 pm for ages 8 to 15 only. Again, only Tuesday-Friday, we are closed on Mondays. Pack a lunch!

Barn Rats (ages 8 to 13)
$25

3 left!

Barn Rats is a fun, hands-on, active learning experience with horses. Barn Rats learn safe horse handling, horse care, horsemanship, and horse riding basics.

Barn Rats Plus
Free

3 left!

We will advise you when your child is ready for a semi-private horsemanship session.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!