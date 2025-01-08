Rainbow Daisies Horse Rescue - Previously NY Last Chance Horse Relief & Rescue, Inc
Barn Restoration & Medication Replenishment Donation Form
Arena Boards
$25
One replacement Larch wood board for the indoor area. This replacement board is needed to keep the rescue horses safe when in the indoor area for exercise or training.
Memorial Arena Board
$30
One replacement Larch wood board for the indoor area. This replacement board is needed to keep the rescue horses safe when in the indoor area for exercise or training.
Purchasing this option includes a memorial plaque placed on the board you purchased. After purchase you will be contacted for personalized information.
$10 towards medication replenishment
$10
$10 towards purchasing medication to replenish the rescue horse supplies.
$20 towards medication replenishment
$20
$20 towards purchasing medication to replenish the rescue horse supplies.
$50 towards medication replenishment
$50
$50 towards purchasing medication to replenish the rescue horse supplies.
