Barnabas Horse Foundation's Silent Auction

Ultimate Rejuvenation Spa Basket from BraVa Health and Med Spa Value: $10,600 Indulge in the art of transformation with this luxurious spa package from BraVa Health and Med Spa, designed to rejuvenate, refresh, and renew from the inside out. This exclusive $10,600 value basket offers a complete facial revitalization experience curated by top aesthetic professionals. Your Rejuvenation Package Includes: Custom Laser Treatment Series with CO₂ Mask Choose between the cutting-edge Moveo Glow Series or a transformative RF Microneedling and CO₂ Laser Series, tailored to your unique skin needs. Full Face Rejuvenation Package Experience a customized combination of Tox, dermal fillers, and PDO threads—precisely selected during a professional consultation—to restore youthful volume and smoothness. BraVa Simple Start Skincare Kit Maintain your glow with BraVa’s expertly formulated skincare essentials, designed to nourish and protect your skin long after your treatments. Your bid supports a powerful cause: Proceeds from this auction will benefit Barnabas Horse Foundation, providing free, trauma-informed equine-assisted services to victims of crime, veterans, and first responders. Your generosity helps bring healing and hope through the human–horse connection. Bid generously—revitalize your skin and uplift a life.

Ultimate Rejuvenation Spa Basket from BraVa Health and Med Spa Value: $10,600 Indulge in the art of transformation with this luxurious spa package from BraVa Health and Med Spa, designed to rejuvenate, refresh, and renew from the inside out. This exclusive $10,600 value basket offers a complete facial revitalization experience curated by top aesthetic professionals. Your Rejuvenation Package Includes: Custom Laser Treatment Series with CO₂ Mask Choose between the cutting-edge Moveo Glow Series or a transformative RF Microneedling and CO₂ Laser Series, tailored to your unique skin needs. Full Face Rejuvenation Package Experience a customized combination of Tox, dermal fillers, and PDO threads—precisely selected during a professional consultation—to restore youthful volume and smoothness. BraVa Simple Start Skincare Kit Maintain your glow with BraVa’s expertly formulated skincare essentials, designed to nourish and protect your skin long after your treatments. Your bid supports a powerful cause: Proceeds from this auction will benefit Barnabas Horse Foundation, providing free, trauma-informed equine-assisted services to victims of crime, veterans, and first responders. Your generosity helps bring healing and hope through the human–horse connection. Bid generously—revitalize your skin and uplift a life.

More details...