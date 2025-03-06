Barnstable Family Day 2025 Silent Auction

This very special basket is as American as apple pie! The winner -- and 29 of his or her closest family and friends -- will celebrate this 4th of July watching the Somerset Patriots, the New York Yankees Double-A affiliate team, take on Reading's Fightin' Phils from a private suite at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, New Jersey. The game will be followed by an unforgettable Independence Day fireworks display. Six parking passes are included. Catering is not included, but may be ordered in advance. In the meantime, we've included some Cracker Jacks and 4th of July goodies to get you in the spirit. Retail value: $1,000
Tickets generously donated by the Neuer family; Basket contents courtesy of the Syracuse family
2 - Devils in the Details
$200
Starting bid
This basket is for the (New Jersey) Devil in you! It includes two Club Section tickets to a 2025-26 New Jersey Devils home game at the Prudential Center with parking, food, and soft drinks included; three bottles of wine from Horns & Tail (Napa Valley) in a commemorative New Jersey Devils wooden box; one gray hoodie (size M) with the "Made in Jersey" logo; one black and red "fire" hat; one New Jersey Devils logo string bag; one exclusive set of Black and Red Membership pins; one "Raise Hell" playoff rally towel; and one keepsake Devils logo bucket filled with cotton candy. The winner will arrange game selection with Deborah Glazer upon release of the Devils' 2025-26 season schedule in June/July.
Retail value: $800
Generously donated by the Glazer family
3 - Life's a Beach
$200
Starting bid
If you love beach days, this basket's a shore thing! Barnstable's very own Ms. Kat has contributed a weekend stay for select dates at her Barnegat Light beach house, on the northern end of Long Beach Island. It's walking distance to restaurants, the beach and bay, coffee and ice cream shops, the lighthouse, and more. The house sleeps up to six people and offers outdoor showers, Internet, and smart TVs. The accompanying beach-themed basket includes a Maelstrom soft cooler bag, a JBL Go 3 waterproof bluetooth speaker, a beach bag, a sand-free beach blanket, a Turkish-style quick-dry beach towel, a selection of beach toys (beach ball, hydro-football, hydro paddle/pickleball), a bottle of Whispering Angel's The Beach rosé, and a $25 Amazon gift card. The beach house will be arranged through Ms. Kat, with availability this June (before June 26th) and in September, after Labor Day.
Retail value: $800
Beach house stay generously donated by Kathleen Rutler; Basket contents courtesy of the Cichlar family, the Doerfler family, the Farkovits family, the Smith family, and the Syracuse family
4 - Check, Please
$150
Starting bid
This is the iconic Burberry Check 100% cashmere scarf in red, made in Scotland at a mill founded in 1797. Woven on traditional looms, the scarf takes more than 30 steps to complete. The fabric is washed in local spring water and brushed with teasels – dried flowers that are drawn along the surface of the cashmere to 'raise' the cloth, creating a natural luster and ultra-soft finish. This scarf is rectangular, with fringing at both ends -- a design that checks every box for timeless elegance.
Retail value: $590
Generously donated by Burberry
5 - Head for The Hill
$125
Starting bid
Can't remember the last time you and your love enjoyed a date night? It's time to head for The Hill, a stunning restaurant in Closter serving globally influenced, seasonal American cooking. This gift certificate entitles the bearer to an unforgettable three-course dinner with wine pairings for two (Sunday through Thursday, exclusive of holidays). Gratuity is not included. We've also provided a designated driver for the evening. Courtesy of Barnstable's transportation vendor, The Bus & Shuttle Co., the winner will receive complimentary round-trip transportation between The Hill and their home.
Retail value: $425
Generously donated by The Hill / Owner & Chef Ben Pollinger and The Bus & Shuttle Co.
6 - Game On
$100
Starting bid
You'll be chillin' and grillin' with this ultimate tailgate basket. It includes four tickets to the Rutgers football 2025 season home opener on Aug. 28th against the Ohio Bobcats; a gift certificate for a selection of steaks, sausages, sides, and desserts from Wild Fork (Paramus) valued at $100; a Cuisinart 14" portable charcoal grill; a Cuisinart 13-piece grill set with carrying case; an Alpha Grillers instant read meat thermometer; two Yeti Rambler Colsters; and football-themed napkins and plates. Game on!
Retail value: $275
Generously donated by Rutgers University, Wild Fork (Paramus), the Farkovits family, and the Syracuse family
7 - Let it Snow
$100
Starting bid
For those who'd rather be out in the cold, this basket offers a full-day skiing or snowboarding lesson with Mount Snow Adaptive Sports, one Mount Snow (Vermont) lift ticket, and one day of equipment rentals for use during the 2025-26 winter season. Mount Snow Adaptive Sports is a volunteer-driven program that specializes in snow sports instruction for people of all ages and levels with learning differences, physical disabilities, or other challenges. Of course, we've also included a selection of winter-themed snacks (freeze-dried candies and Sno Caps) so you can keep up your energy as you shush down the slopes.
Retail value: $230
Generously donated by Mount Snow Adaptive Sports
8 - Slam Dunk
$75
Starting bid
If you love Big East basketball, this one's a slam dunk! The winner receives four tickets to the 2025-26 Seton Hall Pirates men's basketball home game of their choosing at Prudential Center, four vouchers for complimentary Habit Burger "Kids' Favorites" meals, and one voucher for a complimentary four-pack of delicious desserts from Crumbl.
Retail value: $205
Generously donated by Seton Hall University, Habit Burger (Fair Lawn), and Crumbl (Paramus)
9 - Get Your Kicks
$75
Starting bid
Have a ball with this basket that includes two lower-level tickets to a 2025 New York Red Bulls home game at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Newark, NJ; a $50 digital gift card to be redeemed at Shake Shack (any location); and two vouchers for complimentary Habit Burger "Kids' Favorites" meals.
Retail value: $195
Generously donated by the New York Red Bulls, Shake Shack, and Habit Burger (Fair Lawn)
10 - Wine and Dine
$75
Starting bid
Toast to a wonderful night out on the town with a selection of three private label wines (one bottle of 2017 Wildcatter Mt. Veeder Cabernet Sauvignon from Napa Valley and two bottles of Sonoma-Loeb Pinot Noir from Chappellet Vineyard in St. Helena, California). The basket also includes a $100 gift card to Steel Wheel Tavern in Ridgewood. Cheers!
Retail value: $225
Generously donated by Steel Wheel Tavern (Ridgewood) and Traphagen CPAs and Wealth Advisors (Oradell)
11 - Mom-cation
$75
Starting bid
PSST! Did you know Mother's Day is next Sunday, May 11th? This basket to the rescue! It's everything she needs for a day-long mom-cation: a gift certificate for a Classic Facial at Skinplicity (Wyckoff); a $50 gift card to Prep Beauty Studio (Paramus), where she can choose from an array of beauty services from waxing to lash tints; a $50 gift card for breakfast, brunch, or lunch at Willow & Whisk (Wyckoff or Millburn); and a travel cosmetics bag and sample-sized fragrance and "Brazilian Bum Bum" body cream from Sol de Janeiro. Because Mom deserves the best!
Retail value: $285
Generously donated by Skinplicity (Wyckoff), Prep Beauty Studio (Paramus), Willow & Whisk (Wyckoff), and Sephora (Paramus)
12 - Spectacular Spa-tacular
$75
Starting bid
Give mom what she really wants this Mother's Day: a day of relaxation and indulgence! With this basket, she'll receive a gift certificate for an Ultimate Facial at Spavia in Ridgewood; a $50 gift card to Prep Beauty Studio in Paramus, where she can choose from an array of beauty services from waxing to lash tints; $20 in vouchers to Chopt Creative Salad Co.; $10 in gift cards to Starbucks; one voucher for a complimentary four-pack of delicious desserts from Crumbl; an Anastasia Beverly Hills make-up bag with lip products and a makeup sponge; and an adorable pair of pink Crumbl wayfarer sunglasses.
Retail value: $270
Generously donated by Spavia (Paramus), Prep Beauty Studio (Paramus), Chopt (Paramus), Crumbl (Paramus), Sephora (Paramus), and the Houtz family
13 - Beauty and the Bliss
$75
Starting bid
Spoil mom on Mother's Day with this basket of bliss. From the BHive Organic Salon, there’s Authentic Cleansing Nectar, Authentic Nourishing Oil, Authentic Replenishing Butter, and a Dry Exfoliating Brush, four fan favorites from Davines, an Italian luxury beauty brand focused on sustainability and ethics. The basket also includes a Bliss microfiber spa headband, two Bliss microfiber hair turbans, Mario Badescu facial spray, $30 in vouchers to Chopt Creative Salad Co., $10 in gift cards to Starbucks, and one voucher for a complimentary four-pack of delicious desserts from Crumbl. She'll love this little slice of heaven on Earth.
Retail value: $235
Generously donated by the BHive Salon (Hillsdale), Chopt (Paramus), Crumbl (Paramus), the Houtz family, and the Syracuse family
14 - Head Over Heels
$75
Starting bid
Bad hair days be gone! You'll fall head over heels in love with this basket. It includes a $100 gift certificate to Lennon Brooks Salon in Paramus, Wella Invigo Brilliance Color Protection shampoo and conditioner, a Svjetiq head massager to promote relaxation and hair growth, an Aquis Lisse hair towel, a six-pack of Gimme thick fit hair bands, and $20 in Amazon gift cards for whatever else your head (and heart) desires.
Retail value: $200
Generously donated by Lennon Brooks Salon (Paramus); the Cichlar family, the Eskow family, and the Syracuse family
15 - Cricut Craze
$75
Starting bid
Have you discovered the joy of Cricut smart cutting machines? It you're new to the Cricut craze, this basket is your launch pad. It includes a Circuit Joy compact smart cutting machine, a Cricut EasyPress Mini, a five-piece Cricut basic tool set, a Cricut EasyPress mat, two packages of Cricut Joy smart vinyl, Circuit Joy pens, and one package of Cricut smart iron-on. We've also included a $25 Amazon gift card for additional supplies.
Retail value: $200
Generously donated by the Cichlar family and Harvey Family
16 - Gone Viral
$50
Starting bid
Nothing mid in this basket! It's chock full of the hottest product picks from beauty influencers and viral TikToks, including a heatless curling rod headband; a two-pack of nano facial misters; Revlon's face roller for oil control on-the-go; the Aquis Lisse hair-drying wrap; two Biodance Bio-Collagen Real Deep facial sheet masks; 24K Gold and Retinol under-eye pads from Azure Kosmetics; a Mario Badescu stainless steel gua sha; Kopari's Lip Scrubby exfoliator, a Lip Sleeping Mask balm from Laneige, a travel size jar of MAËLYS Get-Dreamy body whip, and a $25 Amazon gift card so you can be first to land what's trending next.
Retail value: $160
Generously donated by Cichlar family, the Rosenberger family, and the Syracuse family
17 - In My Barnstable Era
$50
Starting bid
If you're a Swiftie, this basket belongs with you: a custom “In My Barnstable Era” tote/beach bag; a Taylor Swift engraved Owala water bottle; and a custom “A Lot Going On at Barnstable” t-shirt (Bella & Canvas, size: adult medium). Are you ready for it?
Retail value: $120
Generously donated by the Syracuse family
18 - Paint and Sip
$50
Starting bid
This gorgeous basket from Bella Hues Design brings good news: All you have to do is sip; the painting has already been done for you! Enjoy a bottle of 2021 Josh Cellars by Joseph Carr Pinot Grigio in two hand-painted wine glasses, along with a hand-painted wine bag and candle. Happy hour never looked better!
Retail value: $100
Generously donated by Maral Kachichian / Bella Hues Design
19 - Blown Away
$60
Starting bid
Blow everyone away with your hidden talent for transforming molten glass into a stunning work of art. A $50 gift certificate to the Morris County School of Glass, a beginner-friendly glassblowing studio in Morristown, allows you to try your hand at this unique artistic medium or enjoy shopping in the studio's gallery. The basket also includes a blown glass bowl crafted by a Morris County School of Glass artisan and a bottle of Chateau d'Esclans Whispering Angel rosé.
Retail value: $100
Gift certificate and glass bowl generously donated by the Morris County School of Glass; Wine courtesy of the Syracuse family
20 - Get Growing
$50
Starting bid
Spring into gardening with this basket for nature and gardening lovers! It includes everything you need to get growing: a stainless steel gardening set with storage tote bag; leather work gloves; seeds for favorite fruits, vegetables, and herbs; peat pots; a $15 Amazon gift card; and a solar-powered, motion-activated smart bird feeder with camera so you can enjoy the great outdoors when you're indoors, too.
Retail value: $185
Generously donated by the Cichlar family, the Farkovits family, and the Mechanick Family
21 - They Might Be Giants
$50
Starting bid
Giants fans, this one's for you: a signed 11" by 14" poster of Wide Receiver Malik Nabers. Generously donated by the New York Giants, this beautiful piece is matted and framed, and ready to join your sports memorabilia collection. It also comes with a basket of Giants swag: two rally towels, two NY decals, Giants tailgate cups, etc.
Retail value: Priceless
Print generously donated by the New York Giants; Frame and merchandise courtesy of the Syracuse family
22 - When You're a Jet
$50
Starting bid
When you're a Jet, you're a Jet all the way! Show your team spirit by putting this beautiful replica lithographed photo featuring Jets Wide Receiver Garrett Wilson in a special place of pride. Generously donated by the New York Jets, it comes with a hologram authentication decal and is an official licensed product by the NFL and NFLPA. This beautiful piece is matted and framed, and ready to join your sports memorabilia collection.
Retail value: Priceless
Print generously donated by the New York Jets; Frame courtesy of the Syracuse family
23 - Cool Fun in the Summertime
$75
Starting bid
If summer fun in the air conditioning is up your alley, don't miss this fun-filled basket, including a Holiday Bowl (Oakland) family pass for one lane for one hour and up to four shoe rentals; a $50 gift card to Humdingers (Paramus), one hour of golf simulator time and a half-hour golf lesson at Go Low Indoor Golf (Paramus), plus a selection of summer-themed sweets and a $20 gift card to Frank's Pizza (Oakland).
Retail value: $275
Generously donated by Frank's Pizza (Oakland), Go Low Indoor Golf (Paramus), Holiday Bowl (Oakland), and Humdingers (Paramus)
24 - Summer Boredom Buster
$50
Starting bid
Escape summer boredom with this basket of fun and food! It includes four games at Monster Mini Golf, a $50 voucher for a Monster Mini Golf event, assorted Monster Mini Golf toys, two vouchers for complimentary Habit Burger "Kids' Favorites" meals, and one voucher for a complimentary four-pack of delicious desserts from Crumbl.
Retail value: $195
Generously donated by Monster Mini Golf (Paramus), Habit Burger (Fair Lawn), and Crumbl (Paramus)
25 - Game Changer
$50
Starting bid
In this "Game Changer" basket, there's a different family game for every day of the week -- plus a few more for good measure! It includes HeadBanz, Shut the Box, What Do You Meme? (Family Edition), Blank Slate, Not Parent Approved, Uno, Taco vs. Burrito, Jenga, and Catch Phrase. We've also thrown in two vouchers for complimentary Habit Burger "Kids' Favorites" meals, $40 in gift cards for Frank's Pizza (Oakland), one voucher for a complimentary four-pack of delicious desserts from Crumbl, and assorted candy.
Retail value: $200
Generously donated by Crumbl (Paramus), Frank's Pizza (Oakland), Habit Burger (Fair Lawn), the Schmitt/Crisostomos family, and the Wolpert family
26 - Lights, Camera, Family Fun!
$50
Starting bid
Coming to a (home) theater near you... It's family movie night! This basket includes a cozy oversized blanket, a Zulay popcorn popper, popcorn, assorted drizzles and popcorn seasonings, popcorn buckets, assorted candy, four vouchers for complimentary "Kid Favorite" meals at Habit Burger, $40 in gift cards for Frank's Pizza (Oakland), and a voucher for a four-pack of desserts from Crumbl. Last but not least, we've thrown in a $15 Amazon gift card for streaming purchases on Prime or other movie night needs.
Retail value: $150
Generously donated by Crumbl (Paramus), Frank's Pizza (Oakland), Habit Burger (Fair Lawn), the Cichlar family, the Eskow family, and the Forchheimer family
27 - True Colors
$50
Starting bid
Show your true colors with this ultimate art kit! It includes a Caliart acrylic paint set; Caliart drawing kit; premium marker pens set; a six-pack of small canvases; two adult coloring books; a 12-pack diamond painting kit; and a leather tooling set complete with leather, a hammer and stencils. Also included is a $25 Amazon gift card for additional supplies of your choosing.
Retail value: $185
Generously donated by the Cichlar family, the Schwab Family, and the Tesoroni family
28 - Jet Set
$50
Starting bid
With this travel basket, you'll be ready for wherever your summer adventures take you. It includes a four-pack of Apple AirTags; a power bank portable charger; a NapFun neck pillow; a cable and electronic accessories organizer; a set of TSA-approved, leak-proof silicone toiletry bottles; an eight-piece set of packing cubes in four sizes; an RFID-blocking passport organizer; $10 in gift cards to Starbucks; and a $30 Amazon gift card for last-minute travel needs. Bon voyage!
Retail value: $210
Generously donated by the Cichlar family, the Eskow family, the Houtz family, the Mechanick family, the Syracuse family, the Tesoroni family, and the Trager family
29 - It's About Time
$50
Starting bid
Time management, organization, planning, problem solving... this basket offers the keys to strengthening essential study and life skills. It includes a $100 gift certificate for executive coaching instruction with Kristen Brazofsky (aka, Ms. B), a student planner, a visual timer, a digital Pomodoro timer, a notebook, a Phomemo D30 smart mini label maker, and a $30 gift card to Amazon for anything else your student needs to get -- and stay -- on task.
Retail value: $185
Generously donated by Ms.B Key Executive Function Coaching, the Cichlar family, and the Smith family
30 - Stock the Pantry
$50
Starting bid
Stock the pantry with this basket of Trader Joe's favorites, including buttermilk pancake and baking mix, organic Vermont maple syrup, organic pappardelle pasta nests, creamy tomato and basil pasta sauce, organic tomato and roasted red pepper soup, rosemary croissant croutons, organic blue corn tortilla chips, cowboy caviar salsa, crispy oatmeal cookies with sea salt, chocolate vanilla creme sandwich cookies, maple pancake snaps, Scandinavian Swimmers gummies, and one voucher for a complimentary four-pack of delicious desserts from Crumbl. When supplies run low, you'll be set to shop with a Rae Dunn "Groceries" list pad, a large Trader Joe's reusable bag, and one mini insulated Trader Joe's cooler/bag. We've also included an Alexa Echo Dot, and a $15 Amazon gift card.
Retail value: $150
Generously donated by Crumbl (Paramus), Trader Joe's (Paramus), the Cichlar family, and the Farkovits family
31 - A Tisket, A Tasket
$50
Starting bid
'Tis the season for alfresco dining, and this picnic-themed basket will have you ready to hit the park in no time. It includes a collapsible market basket insulted cooler; an insulated wine tote with two wine glasses, napkins, a corkscrew, and bottle stopper; an extra large waterproof picnic blanket; and a bottle of Endless Weekend rosé. We've also added a $50 Stew Leonard's gift card and a voucher for a complimentary four-pack of delicious desserts from Crumbl to make sure your basket is filled to the brim with delectable picnic fare and treats.
Retail value: $180
Generously donated by Crumbl (Paramus), Stew Leonard's (Paramus), the Farkovits family, the Syracuse family, and the Wolpert family
32 - Top of the Morning
$50
Starting bid
Don't waffle on this basket! Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. With a Cuisinart flip Belgian waffle maker, OXO Good Grips precision batter dispenser, OXO Good Grips 11-Inch balloon whisk, two packs of Birch Benders pancake and waffle Mix (Organic Classic and Organic Confetti), 25 fl oz bottle of Vermont Country Store maple syrup, Nomad iced coffee flask, $10 in gift cards to Starbucks, and a $15 Amazon gift card, you'll be ready to serve up something special for the whole family.
Retail value: $165
Generously donated by the Cichlar family, the Crowley family, the Farkovits family, the Houtz family, and the Syracuse family
33 - Penne for Your Thoughts
$50
Starting bid
With this amazing basket of Italian night staples, the pasta-bilities are endless. Contents include an OXO Good Grips pasta scoop strainer, a KitchenAid 3QT colander, a Joseph Joseph helix garlic press; Whole Foods 365 organic linguine; Whole Foods 365 organic fettuccine; Whole Foods 365 organic penne rigate; Whole Foods 365 no boil lasagne; Whole Foods 365 organic spicy arrabiata pasta sauce; Whole Foods 365 organic marinara pasta sauce; Whole Foods 365 organic creamy vodka pasta sauce; Whole Foods Market roasted garlic alfredo premium pasta sauce; Whole Foods Market tomato pesto; Whole Foods Market basil pesto; Whole Foods 365 diced tomatoes; Whole Foods 365 organic diced tomatoes with basil, garlic & oregano; Whole Foods 365 tomato paste; Whole Foods 365 sundried tomatoes; Whole Foods 365 grated parmesan cheese; Whole Foods 365 organic Caesar salad dressing; Whole Foods 365 organic Caesar croutons; and a bottle of Inama Vin Soave Classico. Mangia, mangia!
Retail value: $120
Generously donated by Whole Foods (Paramus); Wine courtesy of the Syracuse family
34 - Feeling Saucy
$50
Starting bid
With this amazing basket of Italian night staples, the pasta-bilities are endless. Contents include an OXO Good Grips pasta scoop strainer, a KitchenAid 3QT colander, a Joseph Joseph helix garlic press; Whole Foods 365 organic linguine; Whole Foods 365 organic fettuccine; Whole Foods 365 organic penne rigate; Whole Foods 365 no boil lasagne; Whole Foods 365 organic spicy arrabiata pasta sauce; Whole Foods 365 organic marinara pasta sauce; Whole Foods 365 organic creamy vodka pasta sauce; Whole Foods Market roasted garlic alfredo premium pasta sauce; Whole Foods Market tomato pesto; Whole Foods Market basil pesto; Whole Foods 365 diced tomatoes; Whole Foods 365 organic diced tomatoes with basil, garlic & oregano; Whole Foods 365 tomato paste; Whole Foods 365 sundried tomatoes; Whole Foods 365 grated parmesan cheese; Whole Foods 365 organic Caesar salad dressing; Whole Foods 365 organic Caesar croutons; and a bottle of 2019 Lunaria Coste di Moro Montepulciano d'Abruzzo. Mangia, mangia!
Retail value: $120
Generously donated by Whole Foods (Paramus); Wine courtesy of the Syracuse family
35 - Flour Power
$50
Starting bid
Treat yourself to this bountiful basket of baking essentials from Whole Foods. Contents include an OXO Good Grips cooling and baking rack; an OXO Good Grips half sheet pan; a KitchenAid slotted turner; an OXO Good Grips cake pan; Whole Foods 365 classic yellow cake mix; Whole Foods 365 classic chocolate cake mix; Whole Foods 365 chocolate cookie mix; Whole Foods 365 fudge brownie baking mix; Whole Foods 365 organic powdered sugar; Whole Foods 365 organic light brown sugar; Whole Foods 365 cane sugar; Whole Foods 365 all purpose flour; Whole Foods 365 baking soda; Whole Foods 365 baking powder; Whole Foods 365 dark chocolate baking chunks; Whole Foods 365 mini semi-sweet chocolate baking chips; Miss Jones Baking Co. confetti pop frosting; and Miss Jones Baking Co. chocolate frosting.
Retail value: $140
Generously donated by Whole Foods (Paramus)
36 - Take the Cake
$50
Starting bid
Treat yourself to this bountiful basket of baking essentials from Whole Foods. Contents include an OXO Good Grips cooling and baking rack; an OXO Good Grips half sheet pan; a KitchenAid slotted turner; an OXO Good Grips cake pan; Whole Foods 365 classic yellow cake mix; Whole Foods 365 classic chocolate cake mix; Whole Foods 365 chocolate cookie mix; Whole Foods 365 fudge brownie baking mix; Whole Foods 365 organic powdered sugar; Whole Foods 365 organic light brown sugar; Whole Foods 365 cane sugar; Whole Foods 365 all purpose flour; Whole Foods 365 baking soda; Whole Foods 365 baking powder; Whole Foods 365 dark chocolate baking chunks; Whole Foods 365 mini semi-sweet chocolate baking chips; Miss Jones Baking Co. confetti pop frosting; and Miss Jones Baking Co. chocolate frosting.
Retail value: $140
Generously donated by Whole Foods (Paramus)
37 - Cooked to Perfection
$50
Starting bid
Tired of cooking? Don't want to go to a restaurant? Chef Alex B to the rescue! This ServSafe-certified personal chef will prepare a customized meal that's cooked to perfection and to your precise specifications. Note that Chef Alex will consult with the winner on menu selection when scheduling the meal. Additional charges for menu ingredients will apply.
Retail value: $200
Generously donated by Personal Chef Alex Bejjani and the Trauman/Sommerman family
38 - Eating Good in the Neighborhood
$50
Starting bid
Take a break and enjoy dinner out at these friendly neighborhood restaurants. This basket includes a $50 gift card to Portobello (Oakland), $50 gift card to Applebee's (any location), $40 in gift cards to Frank's Pizza (Oakland), and $40 in gift cards to Blue Moon Mexican Cafe (Wyckoff). Bon appétit!
Retail value: $180
Generously donated by Blue Moon Mexican Cafe (Wyckoff); Doherty Enterprises, Inc., Frank's Pizza (Oakland); and Portobello (Oakland)
39 - What's for Dinner
$50
Starting bid
What could be better than a night off from cooking? The next time you're greeted with that all-too-familiar "What's for dinner?" chorus, turn to this basket of dining gift cards. There's a $50 gift card to Jinya Ramen Bar (Totowa), a $50 gift card to Cheesecake Factory (any location), two $20 gift cards to Frank's Pizza (Oakland), and a $25 gift card to Panera (any location). Dinner is served.
Retail value: $165
Generously donated by Cheesecake Factory (Hackensack); Doherty Enterprises, Inc.; and Frank's Pizza (Oakland)
40 - S'more Fun for Everyone
$25
Starting bid
Gather your favorite friends and family around for tabletop s'mores. This basket includes an Altair tabletop fire pit, a s’mores supply tray, marshmallow roasting sticks, a bag of Jet-Puffed marshmallows, a box of Honey Maid graham crackers, a package of Hershey's chocolate bars, $10 in gift cards to Starbucks, and a $20 gift card to Frank's Pizza (Oakland) in case you need "s'more" snacks when you're done.
Retail value: $110
Generously donated by Frank's Pizza (Oakland), the Houtz family, the Prakash family, and the Syracuse family
41 - Paws-atively Perfect
$25
Starting bid
This gift basket is paws-atively perfect for dog lovers, with a supply of GigaBite Bully Sticks (size S and L), a selection of Mutts & Mousers’ dehydrated meat dog treats, two Jungle Buddies plushies, poop bags with holder, red and black stainless steel dog bowls, and more.
Retail value: $110
Generously donated by the Davis/Economos Family
42 - Everything Bagels
$25
Starting bid
One of Barnstable's most popular lunch vendors, Bagel Supreme has provided this basket, perfect for bagel and coffee lovers. It includes a 22 fl oz Ello stainless steel travel bottle, a bag of Arabica Coffee Roasters coffee, a $20 gift card to Bagel Supreme (Oakland), and a large, individually-wrapped cookie. There's no better way to start the day!
Retail value: $55
Generously donated by Bagel Supreme (Oakland)
43 - Peace, Love, and Cookies
$25
Starting bid
This special delivery of individually-wrapped cookies and $25 gift card from Carson’s Cookie Dough / Just a Taste of New Jersey Bakery in Fair Lawn spreads sweetness and love, one bite at a time! The bakery began as a small venture selling cookie dough locally and quickly blossomed into a nationwide success story with cookies made by differently-abled adults being shipped across the country. These treats are perfect for sharing – because inclusion and kindness are baked into the brand!
Retail value: $50
Generously donated by Carson’s Cookie Dough / Just a Taste of NJ (Fair Lawn)
44 - Proud to Be a Bengal
$25
Starting bid
Show off your school spirit with this Barnstable Bengals basket! It includes a water-resistant picnic blanket, four mini fridge magnets, two pennants, two short sleeve t-shirts (one M and one L), and one long sleeve (XL) t-shirt so everyone in the family can wear their Bengal 🧡🖤 on their sleeves.
Retail value: $80
Generously donated by Barnstable Academy
45 - Use the Force
$25
Starting bid
Your student will discover what it’s like to be principal of Barnstable Academy by spending a day shadowing Mrs. Crowley.
Retail value: Priceless
Generously donated by Barnstable Academy and Mrs. Crowley
46 - Power Lunch
$25
Starting bid
It's the ultimate power lunch... Don't miss this chance for your student to dine with Barnstable's dynamic duo, Mrs. Crowley and Mrs. Lenzetti.
Retail value: Priceless
Generously donated by Barnstable Academy, Mrs. Crowley, and Mrs. Lenzetti
47 - I Scream, You Scream
$25
Starting bid
Land an ice cream party for your student and four friends served during lunch on the day of their choosing.
Retail value: Priceless
Generously donated by Barnstable Academy
48 - Keep Calm and Lunch On
$25
Starting bid
Your student will enjoy a relaxing lunch with the wonderful Ms. Mickey.
Retail value: Priceless
Generously donated by Barnstable Academy and Ms. Mickey
49 - Shoot for the Stars
$25
Starting bid
Your student and three friends will shoot hoops and eat pizza with Mr. Kuhar.
Retail value: Priceless
Generously donated by Barnstable Academy and Mr. Kuhar
