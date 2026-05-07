Barnstable Family Day 2026 Silent Auction

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Starting bid
You'll be chillin' and grillin' with this ultimate tailgate basket. It includes four tickets to the Rutgers football game on 9/3/2026 against UMass; a Cuisinart 14" portable charcoal grill; a Cuisinart 13-piece grill set with carrying case; an Alpha Grillers instant read meat thermometer; a cooler, and a DBL Bluetooth speaker. Game on!
Retail value: $250
Generously donated by Rutgers University and the Cichlar family
Starting bid
Have a ball with this basket that includes two lower-level tickets to a 2026 New York Red Bulls home game at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Newark, NJ.
Retail value: $125
Generously donated by the New York Red Bulls
Starting bid
Spoil someone with this basket of bliss, which contains shower steamers, a head massager, Laneige lip mask, portable facial misters, a heatless curling rod, a Wavytalk flat iron, bonding and styling cream, and a $100 Lennon Brooks salon gift card.
Retail value: $250
Generously donated by the Lennon Brooks Salon (Paramus) and the Cichlar family
Starting bid
Have you discovered the joy of Cricut smart cutting machines? It you're new to the Cricut craze, this basket is your launch pad. It includes a Circuit Joy compact smart cutting machine, a Cricut EasyPress Mini, a five-piece Cricut basic tool set, a roll of Cricut Joy smart vinyl, Circuit Joy pens, and a roll of Cricut smart iron-on.
Retail value: $200
Generously donated by the Harvey Family
Starting bid
Blow everyone away with your hidden talent for transforming molten glass into a stunning work of art. A $50 gift certificate to the Morris County School of Glass, a beginner-friendly glassblowing studio in Morristown, allows you to try your hand at this unique artistic medium or enjoy shopping in the studio's gallery. The basket also includes a blown glass bowl and blown glass flower crafted by a Morris County School of Glass artisan and a $50 Willow and Whisk gift card.
Retail value: $150
Gift certificate and glass bowl generously donated by the Morris County School of Glass and Willow and Whisk (Wyckoff and Millburn)
Starting bid
Spring into gardening with this basket for nature and gardening lovers! It includes everything you need to get growing: a stainless steel gardening set with storage tote bag; leather work gloves; seeds for favorite fruits, vegetables, and herbs; gardening stakes; a beautiful hanging plant; and a JBL wireless speaker so you can enjoy some tunes while gardening.
Retail value: $185
Generously donated by Twinbrook Nursery, the Bergrin family, the Dickman Family, and the Amaro family
Starting bid
Tacos aren't just for Tuesdays! This basket includes a rotary cheese grater, vegetable chopper, atco recipe book, taco serving bar, avocado peeler, tortilla warmer, and chips and salsa
Retail value: $185
Generously donated by the Doerfler family and the Bleibtreu Family
Starting bid
Cook dinner with various items from Trader Joe's while listening to music on your new Echo dot. Or save it for another night and head over to Grand Lux Cafe and use your $25 gift card.
Retail value: $120
Generously donated by Grand Lux Cafe (Paramus), Trader Joe's, and the Syracuse family
Starting bid
We know it's almost summer, but, winter will be back before we know it and you'll love having the items in this basket - a portable nightlight, hat, cashmere scarf, fleece baby blanket, socks, and tea, all from Blue Tree Boutique in Manhattan. Enjoy them with your $50 gift card to Nothing but Bundt.
Retail value: $225
Generously donated by Amy Brooks and Nothing but Bundt (various locations)
Starting bid
When your kids are looking for snacks this summer, send them to this basket, full of a variety of sweets and treats!
Retail value: $65
Generously donated by Mrs. Liana McCullough
Starting bid
A bottle of Sauvignon Blanc, a bottle of Cabernet, and a 3 piece bottle combo to keep the bottles cold or warm.
Retail value: $450
Generously donated by the Gallaher Family
Starting bid
Giants fans, this one's for you: a signed 11" by 14" poster of Linebacker Brian Burns. Generously donated by the New York Giants, this piece is ready to join your sports memorabilia collection. It also comes with two gift card totaling $75 to Humdingers.
Retail value: Priceless
Print generously donated by the New York Giants and Humdingers (Paramus)
Starting bid
We've got one for the Jets fans, too: a signed replica lithograph of Wide Receiver Garrett Wilson. Generously donated by the New York Jets, we are awaiting receipt of this piece, so the image shown here is not the one that will be auctioned. It also comes with a $50 gift card to Applebees.
Retail value: Priceless
Print generously donated by the New York Jets and Doherty Enterprises
Starting bid
If summer fun in the air conditioning is up your alley, don't miss this fun-filled basket, including a Holiday Bowl (Oakland) family pass for one lane for one hour and up to four shoe rentals. A $50 Panera gift card is included in this basket.
Retail value: $130
Generously donated by Holiday Bowl (Oakland) and Doherty Enterprises
Starting bid
Escape summer boredom with this basket of fun and food! It includes a $100 gift certificate towards a party package; 4 free passes; a Monster Golf t-shirt; and various spooky fun items.
Retail value: $225
Generously donated by Monster Mini Golf (Paramus)
Starting bid
Get your car cleaned at Urban Auto Spa (5 times!!), use the included shammy to keep your car clean, and enjoy a meal with a $30 gift card to the Lenape Diner! Oh, and while you're out and about, stay hydrated with two Owala bottles!
Retail value: $125
Generously donated by Urban Auto Spa (Franklin Lakes, Ramsey, Wayne), the Lenape Diner (Oakland), and the Farkovits family
Starting bid
Two virtual life/business coaching sessions for an adult or college student with Lloyd Moss, Certified Professional Coach, MBA, GWU. New clients/new families only.
Retail value: $500
Generously donated by Lloyd Moss
Starting bid
Snuggle up with a good book on your new Kindle Paperwhite and enjoy a cup of tea made from a selection of Tiesta teas steeped in a glass teapot with infuser.
Retail value: $200
Generously donated by the Prakash family and the Amaro family
Starting bid
Enjoy a night out for dinner at Pizza Mandara ($50 gift card) and then get your craft on at Board & Brush (1 session, a $73 value).
Retail value: $125
Generously donated by Board & Brush (Ramsey) and Pizza Mandara (Wyckoff)
Starting bid
In this "Game Changer" basket, there's a different family game for every day of the week -- plus a few more for good measure! It includes Candyland, Connect 4, Hungry Hungry Hippo, Trouble, Sorry, Gatsby, and Jenga. We've also thrown in a $20 gift card to Tons of Toys.
Retail value: $200
Generously donated by Jim Capello and Tons of Toys
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