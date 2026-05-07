Barnstable Family Day 2026 Silent Auction

Spoil someone with this basket of bliss, which contains shower steamers, a head massager, Laneige lip mask, portable facial misters, a heatless curling rod, a Wavytalk flat iron, bonding and styling cream, and a $100 Lennon Brooks salon gift card.



Retail value: $250

Generously donated by the Lennon Brooks Salon (Paramus) and the Cichlar family