10th Annual Barnyard BBQ Blast Fundraiser

2436 Jonathan Creek Rd

Waynesville, NC 28785, USA

Individual
$40

Includes one meal and unlimited NON-alcoholic drinks, plus all the fun, games and camaraderie you can handle! There will be a cash bar for those interested in wine or beer. (Please bring your ID.)

Bronze Sponsorship
$175
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Includes two meals, two wine or beer beverages, unlimited NON-alcoholic drinks and two FUR magnets,. Additional beer or wine may be purchased at the cash bar. (Please bring your ID.)

Silver Sponsorship
$300
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes four meals, four wine or beer beverages, unlimited NON-alcoholic drinks, four FUR magnets and acknowledgement on FUR's website and in a thank you ad. Additional beer or wine may be purchased at the cash bar. (Please bring your ID.)

Gold Sponsorship
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Includes six meals, six wine or beer beverages, unlimited NON-alcoholic drinks, four FUR t-shirts and acknowledgement on FUR's website and in a thank you ad. Additional beer or wine may be purchased at the cash bar. (Please bring your ID.)

Platinum Sponsorship
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Includes eight meals, eight wine or beer beverages, unlimited NON-alcoholic drinks, two FUR magnets, two FUR t-shirts, 1 large memorial brick and acknowledgement on FUR's website and in a thank you ad. Additional beer or wine may be purchased at the cash bar. (Please bring your ID.)

