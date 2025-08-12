Bay County Fair & Youth Expo

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Bay County Fair & Youth Expo

Barrels & Broomsticks Speed Show

810 Livingston St

Bay City, MI 48708, USA

Camping
$35

Electric hookup available. Water hookup not available, please fill tanks before coming. Horses CANNOT be tied out here.

Rustic Camping
$25

Tieout is allowed at rustic campsites.

Stalls
$30

$30 per stall, $10 back if cleaned when you leave.

Overnight tieout Fee
$25

$25, $10 back if area is cleaned when you leave.

High Point Consideration
$10

Per horse/rider combo. $10 weekend fee to be considered for highpoint.

Target Race
$10

The person with the most consistent time from Saturday-Sunday Cloverleaf pattern wins!

Dash for Cash
$5

Open class: Winner takes all!

Class Fee
$5

$5 per class you want to enter (do not count Dash for Cash, please pay for that separately above)

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