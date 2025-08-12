Barrels & Broomsticks Speed Show

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Electric hookup available. Water hookup not available, please fill tanks before coming. Horses CANNOT be tied out here.
Tieout is allowed at rustic campsites.
$30 per stall, $10 back if cleaned when you leave.
$25, $10 back if area is cleaned when you leave.
Per horse/rider combo. $10 weekend fee to be considered for highpoint.
The person with the most consistent time from Saturday-Sunday Cloverleaf pattern wins!
Open class: Winner takes all!
$5 per class you want to enter (do not count Dash for Cash, please pay for that separately above)
$
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