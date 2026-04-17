Barrel's, Bites, and Bright Futures Silent Auction

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The first commercially sold single-barrel bourbon, known for smooth caramel, vanilla, and citrus notes with collectible horse toppers.
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Ultra-aged bourbon with deep oak, dark chocolate, and dried fruit—part of the highly sought-after Buffalo Trace Antique Collection.
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Barrel-proof powerhouse delivering bold flavors of dark chocolate, molasses, and intense spice with a long, rich finish.
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Wheated bourbon (no rye) that’s rich, soft, and complex—known for caramel, baking spice, and a velvety mouthfeel.
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Legendary wheated bourbon with balanced sweetness, oak, and spice—often considered the most “drinkable” Pappy.
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