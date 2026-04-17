Hosted by

York Technical College Foundation Inc

About this event

Barrel's, Bites, and Bright Futures Silent Auction

Pick-up location

375 Anderson Rd S, Rock Hill, SC 29730, USA

Blanton’s Original Single Barrel Bourbon item
Blanton’s Original Single Barrel Bourbon
$100

Starting bid

The first commercially sold single-barrel bourbon, known for smooth caramel, vanilla, and citrus notes with collectible horse toppers.

Eagle Rare 17 Year item
Eagle Rare 17 Year
$100

Starting bid

Ultra-aged bourbon with deep oak, dark chocolate, and dried fruit—part of the highly sought-after Buffalo Trace Antique Collection.

George T. Stagg item
George T. Stagg
$100

Starting bid

Barrel-proof powerhouse delivering bold flavors of dark chocolate, molasses, and intense spice with a long, rich finish.

William Larue Weller item
William Larue Weller
$100

Starting bid

Wheated bourbon (no rye) that’s rich, soft, and complex—known for caramel, baking spice, and a velvety mouthfeel.

Pappy Van Winkle 15 Year item
Pappy Van Winkle 15 Year
$100

Starting bid

Legendary wheated bourbon with balanced sweetness, oak, and spice—often considered the most “drinkable” Pappy.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!