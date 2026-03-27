Barrels for Builds 2026

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About this event
Enjoy the full experience! This ticket includes event entry, all bourbon tastings, and one bottle from our exclusive hand-selected barrel from Old 55 Distillery.
Perfect for bourbon enthusiasts, this ticket includes event entry and access to all bourbon tastings from our participating distilleries.
Includes event entry for those who prefer not to participate in tastings but still want to enjoy the evenings atmosphere, live music, food trucks, and festivities.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!