Habitat For Humanity of Grant County Inc

Hosted by

Habitat For Humanity of Grant County Inc

About this event

Barrels for Builds 2026

120 E 1st St

Marion, IN 46952, USA

Premium Ticket
$100

Enjoy the full experience! This ticket includes event entry, all bourbon tastings, and one bottle from our exclusive hand-selected barrel from Old 55 Distillery.

Tasting Ticket
$40
Available until May 12

Perfect for bourbon enthusiasts, this ticket includes event entry and access to all bourbon tastings from our participating distilleries.

Designated Driver
$10

Includes event entry for those who prefer not to participate in tastings but still want to enjoy the evenings atmosphere, live music, food trucks, and festivities.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!