Barrels for Builds Silent Auction

Like the works of our favorite playwright, William Shakespeare, a glass of A Midwinter Night's Dram is made to be savored, and over all too quickly. This limited release whiskey is a sumptuous marriage of rye whiskeys finished in Port barrels. The rye forms a beautiful base of vanilla, caramel, and cinnamon, while the Port barrels provide notes of plum, dried fruit, and spice. Sip it slowly through the coldest night.

