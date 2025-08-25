Barrels for Builds Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
This bourbon whiskey was dumped on 11/14/2024 from barrel number 58, stored in warehouse H, and individually selected, filtered, and bottled by hand at 93 proof. Each bottle is recorded with the Master Registrar a Blanton's Distilling Company. This registered bottle is 155.
Must be 21+
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Like the works of our favorite playwright, William Shakespeare, a glass of A Midwinter Night's Dram is made to be savored, and over all too quickly. This limited release whiskey is a sumptuous marriage of rye whiskeys finished in Port barrels. The rye forms a beautiful base of vanilla, caramel, and cinnamon, while the Port barrels provide notes of plum, dried fruit, and spice. Sip it slowly through the coldest night.
Must be 21+
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Bold, intense, and unapologetically full flavored, Booker's Bourbon is a powerhouse expression from the Jim Beam Small Batch Collection. This April 2024 release continues the Booker's legacy with its signature uncut and unfiltered approach, bottled straight from the barrel, just the way Booker Noe intended.
Must be 21+
auctionV2.input.startingBid
A staple in the world of premium bourbon, Eagle Rare 10-year is a meticulously aged, small-batch whiskey crafted at the renowned Buffalo Trace Distillery. Aged no less than a decade, this bourbon is celebrated for its exceptional smoothness, complexity, and value- making it a favorite among enthusiasts and collectors alike.
Must be 21+
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Named after one of the founding fathers of the modern bourbon industry, Colonel E.H. Taylor, this Small Batch release pays tribute to his legacy of quality, innovation, and unwavering standards. Produced at the world renowned Buffalo Trace Distillery, this bourbon is crafted from hand-selected barrels and aged in century-old warehouses constructed by Taylor himself.
Must be 21+
auctionV2.input.startingBid
This remarkable 8 year old Kentucky straight bourbon has been expertly crafted by the legendary father and son Master Distillery team, Jimmy and Eddie Russell. Using Kentucky limestone, purified water, and made from the finest corn, malted barley and rye available, this bourbon has been aged for 8 years in a classic number 4 char American oak barrels, giving it a richer, deeper, and bolder taste.
Must be 21+
auctionV2.input.startingBid
A bold yet smooth wheated bourbon from the iconic Buffalo Trace Distillery, Weller Antique 107 offers a higher proof experience without sacrificing balance or approachability. Part of the highly sought after Weller line, Antique 107 has become a favorite among bourbon enthusiasts for its rich flavor and full-bodied character.
Must be 21+
auctionV2.input.startingBid
A tribute to a living legend in American whiskey, the Jimmy Russell 70th Anniversary Bourbon celebrates the incredible seven-decade career of Wild Turkey's Master Distiller, Jimmy Russell- the longest-tenured master distiller in the industry.
Must be 21+
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Rare, refined, and rich with tradition, Wild Turkey 12-year is a masterfully aged expression that showcases the depth and character of Wild Turkey's iconic high-rye bourbon recipe. Aged for a full 12 years and bottled at 101 proof, this release offers a deeper, more mature take on the classic Wild Turkey profile.
Must be 21+
auctionV2.input.startingBid
A timeless expression of American Whiskey Tradition, this Old Fitzgerald Bottled-in-Bond 8-year is part of the highly regarded Decanter Series from Heaven Hill Distillery. Revered for both its elegant packaging and exceptional wheated bourbon profile, this release is a standout among modern bottled-in-Bond offerings
Must be 21+
auctionV2.input.startingBid
THURSDAY GENERAL ADMISSION PASS Bourbon & Beyond is a four-day music festival held annually in Louisville, Kentucky, that combines live music with bourbon tastings, culinary experiences from celebrity chefs, and other unique activations. The event features multiple stages with diverse musical acts, a wide array of bourbon brands, and food presentations, making it a major destination for music lovers, foodies, and bourbon enthusiasts
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing