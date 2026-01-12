Barrels in Bloom: A Night for Burnham School

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About this event
Your ticket includes an evening of community and celebration at the historic Mine Hill Distillery. Enjoy gourmet wood-fired pizza, signature local spirits, live music, and a night of fun with your neighbors and friends.
Includes premier business or family name representation in event materials and social media. Includes 4 complimentary event tickets.
Enhances the Burnham experience and strengthens school-community ties. Includes business or family name representation in event materials and social media. Includes 2 complimentary event tickets.
Empowers the school's mission and enrichment programs. Sponsorship includes your business or family name in event materials. Includes 2 complimentary event tickets.
Be a pal to Burnie! Your donation brings smiles and helps create an amazing school experience for all.
Donation
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!