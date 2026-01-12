Burnham School PTO

Hosted by

Burnham School PTO

About this event

Barrels in Bloom: A Night for Burnham School

5 Mine Hill Rd

Roxbury, CT 06783, USA

Individual Event Ticket
$50

Your ticket includes an evening of community and celebration at the historic Mine Hill Distillery. Enjoy gourmet wood-fired pizza, signature local spirits, live music, and a night of fun with your neighbors and friends.

Legacy Sponsor
$750

Includes premier business or family name representation in event materials and social media. Includes 4 complimentary event tickets.

Burnham Connector Sponsor
$450

Enhances the Burnham experience and strengthens school-community ties. Includes business or family name representation in event materials and social media. Includes 2 complimentary event tickets.

Education Champion Sponsor
$250

Empowers the school's mission and enrichment programs. Sponsorship includes your business or family name in event materials. Includes 2 complimentary event tickets.

Friend of Burnie Sponsor
$100

Be a pal to Burnie! Your donation brings smiles and helps create an amazing school experience for all.

$25 donation
$25

Donation

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