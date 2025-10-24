Barrington AfterProm's 2026 Silent Auction

Pick-up location

220 Lincoln Ave, Barrington, RI 02806, USA

URI Men's Football Tickets (4) item
URI Men's Football Tickets (4)
$150

Starting bid

Four tickets to a URI Football Home Game of your choice during the 2026 season at RIFC's Centerville Bank Stadium,


Donated by Rhody Sports Properties

URI Men's Basketball Tickets (4) item
URI Men's Basketball Tickets (4)
$150

Starting bid

Four tickets to a URI Men's Basketball Home Game of your choice during the 2026-27 season at the Ryan Center.


Donated by Rhody Sports Properties

Ruffin’ Wranglers Dog Excursions item
Ruffin’ Wranglers Dog Excursions
$150

Starting bid

3 Free Ruffin’ Wranglers Dog Excursions


You must be a current RW Client

The value will be applied to your current invoice


Donate by

Joseph Abboud Custom Suit item
Joseph Abboud Custom Suit
$825

Starting bid

Celebrate American craftsmanship with a custom, tailored to you suit. Each garment is crafted in New Bedford, MA.


Donated by Men’s Wearhouse

Summit Performance Group or Personal Training item
Summit Performance Group or Personal Training
$150

Starting bid

Gift certificate to be used toward personal or group training sessions.


Donated by Adam Toman, owner & strength coach

