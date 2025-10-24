Barrington AfterProm's 2026 Silent Auction

Starting bid
Four tickets to a URI Football Home Game of your choice during the 2026 season at RIFC's Centerville Bank Stadium,
Donated by Rhody Sports Properties
Starting bid
Four tickets to a URI Men's Basketball Home Game of your choice during the 2026-27 season at the Ryan Center.
Donated by Rhody Sports Properties
Starting bid
3 Free Ruffin’ Wranglers Dog Excursions
You must be a current RW Client
The value will be applied to your current invoice
Donate by
Starting bid
Celebrate American craftsmanship with a custom, tailored to you suit. Each garment is crafted in New Bedford, MA.
Donated by Men’s Wearhouse
Starting bid
Gift certificate to be used toward personal or group training sessions.
Donated by Adam Toman, owner & strength coach
