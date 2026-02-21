Barrington Islamic Center Memberships

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid until March 10, 2027
• Voting rights
• Discounted Sunday school
• Early Ramadan iftar signups
• Members-only Town-halls
• Community family events
Support Your Spiritual Home Become a formal part of the Barrington Islamic Center. Your membership provides the consistent support needed for daily prayers, education, and community service.
"The most beloved of deeds to Allah are those that are most consistent."
No expiration
Share the blessings of Ramadan by sponsoring a community Iftar at the Barrington Islamic Center. Your generosity provides a warm meal and a sense of belonging to brothers, sisters, and students in our community.
