Barrington Islamic Center

Offered by

Barrington Islamic Center

About the memberships

Barrington Islamic Center Memberships

Membership
$120

Valid until March 10, 2027

• Voting rights
• Discounted Sunday school
• Early Ramadan iftar signups
• Members-only Town-halls
• Community family events

Individual Membership
$50

Valid until March 10, 2027

Support Your Spiritual Home Become a formal part of the Barrington Islamic Center. Your membership provides the consistent support needed for daily prayers, education, and community service.

  • Contribution: $50/Year
  • Key Benefits: Full voting rights, program discounts, and priority event registration.
  • Impact: 100% tax-deductible; 0% platform fees via Zeffy.

"The most beloved of deeds to Allah are those that are most consistent."

Ramadan Iftar Sponsorship
Pay what you can

No expiration

Share the blessings of Ramadan by sponsoring a community Iftar at the Barrington Islamic Center. Your generosity provides a warm meal and a sense of belonging to brothers, sisters, and students in our community.

Add a donation for Barrington Islamic Center

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!