Barrington Snow Goers Snowmobile Club
Barrington Snow Goers Club's Annual Christmas Party Raffle 2024
5050 Christmas Miracle Tickets!
$5
Buy these for the 5050 raffle tickets!
Buy these for the 5050 raffle tickets!
More details...
Add
Prize Raffle Tickets!
$3
$3 per ticket for the prize raffle or buy in bulk to save!
$3 per ticket for the prize raffle or buy in bulk to save!
More details...
Add
$20 Holiday Prize Raffle Bundle
$20
This includes 15 tickets
Get 15 Tickets for $20 - that’s a 55% discount or $1.33 per ticket! Example - Select 1 under quantity for a $20 purchase.
Get 15 Tickets for $20 - that’s a 55% discount or $1.33 per ticket! Example - Select 1 under quantity for a $20 purchase.
More details...
Add
$50 Holiday Prize Raffle Bundle
$50
This includes 40 tickets
Get 40 Tickets for $50 - that’s a 58% discount or $1.25 per ticket! Example - Select 1 under quantity for a $50 purchase.
Get 40 Tickets for $50 - that’s a 58% discount or $1.25 per ticket! Example - Select 1 under quantity for a $50 purchase.
More details...
Add
$100 Holiday Prize Raffle Bundle
$100
This includes 85 tickets
Get 85 Tickets for $100 - that’s a 60% discount or $1.18 per ticket! Example - Select 1 under quantity for $100 purchase.
Get 85 Tickets for $100 - that’s a 60% discount or $1.18 per ticket! Example - Select 1 under quantity for $100 purchase.
More details...
Add
Add a donation for Barrington Snow Goers Snowmobile Club
$
Did you know?
We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!
Continue