BARRY MELE

General Admission Tickets. Food and beverage purchased at the concession stand.
General Admission Tickets. Food and beverage purchased at the concession stand.
Select this option if you would like to upgrade your tickets to VIP. This includes access to the DIS VIP LOUNGE, open from 5:30 p.m to 11 p.m. A variety of delicious food options from various restaurants and open bar, plus private VIP patio and after-party seating.
Sponsors will receive a copy of RIBBONS MAGAZINE. If you and your guests would like to reserve extra (for your waiting rooms, for your patients, etc.) we encourage you do order the additional amount you want as we only print a limited supply.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing