BARRY MELE

6400 Airline Dr

Metairie, LA 70003, USA

ORCHESTRA CENTER, SEAT N103
$100

General Admission Tickets. Food and beverage purchased at the concession stand.

ORCHESTRA CENTER, SEAT N104
$100

General Admission Tickets. Food and beverage purchased at the concession stand.

VIP UPGRADE
$150

Select this option if you would like to upgrade your tickets to VIP. This includes access to the DIS VIP LOUNGE, open from 5:30 p.m to 11 p.m. A variety of delicious food options from various restaurants and open bar, plus private VIP patio and after-party seating.

Ribbons Magazine
$30

Sponsors will receive a copy of RIBBONS MAGAZINE. If you and your guests would like to reserve extra (for your waiting rooms, for your patients, etc.) we encourage you do order the additional amount you want as we only print a limited supply.

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing