One week of free lodging in Cannes, France

Enjoy one week (7 nights) of free lodging in this tastefully and modernly furnished apartment. It welcomes you in an ideal location for discovering the charming city of Cannes, France. The beautiful terrace invites you to enjoy breakfast outdoors on sunny days and is also the perfect place to spend evenings over a glass of wine.

Stroll along the Croisette, browse elegant boutiques, and admire the deep blue Mediterranean on a boat trip to the Lérins Islands. Wander through the charming old town of Antibes and visit the Picasso Museum, or create your own perfume in Grasse, the city of fragrance.