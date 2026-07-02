A Maltese cross emblem with crossed axes and text reading "Bartlett Firefighters Association" is centered on a white background.

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Bartlett Firefighters Association

About this event

Sales closed

Bartlett Firefighters Association's Auction

Beauty Bag item
Beauty Bag
$35

Starting bid

Beauty Bag includes everything from Shampoo to Lip gloss


Value $75

Black Mt Ski Lift Ticket item
Black Mt Ski Lift Ticket
$50

Starting bid

1 Adult ski Lift Ticket for Black Ski Mt for upcoming season in Jackson, NH


Value approx $110

Black Mt Ski Lift Ticket (Copy) item
Black Mt Ski Lift Ticket (Copy)
$50

Starting bid

1 Adult ski Lift Ticket for Black Ski Mt for upcoming season in Jackson, NH


Value approx $110

Carved Wooden Bear item
Carved Wooden Bear
$150

Starting bid

Chainsaw Carved Wooden Bear by local Chainsaw artist, Albany NH


Value approx $300

Conway Scenic Railroad item
Conway Scenic Railroad
$100

Starting bid

Mountain Comfort Coach Train Tickets for 2A and 2C for August 30th 9am train ride for Conway Scenic Railroad, North Conway NH

Value $340

Association Gift Basket item
Association Gift Basket
$45

Starting bid

Association Gift Basket, includes I support T-Shirt, our roasted Coffee, a $25 Gift certificate to Jackson Collection and a free 911 emergency address sign

Value $90

Fisher Cats Baseball Tickets & Jersey item
Fisher Cats Baseball Tickets & Jersey
$200

Starting bid

Play Ball! 8 Tickets to any Saturday home game for the Fisher Cats and a team jersey.

Tickets Value at $400 Jersey value $100

Inn at Thorn Hill item
Inn at Thorn Hill
$200

Starting bid

Enjoy a 1 night stay for 2 at the Inn at Thorn Hill and enjoy a 2 course dinner for 2, in Jackson NH


Value $700

Lodging with Grand Summit Hotel item
Lodging with Grand Summit Hotel
$150

Starting bid

Lodging at Grand Summit Hotel, Bartlett. NH 2 night stay

Some restrictions may apply


Value $500

White Mountain Indoor Golf Voucher item
White Mountain Indoor Golf Voucher
$40

Starting bid

Enjoy a round of indoor golf at White Mt Indoor Golf, Intervale, NH


Value $80

Cross Country Skiing Jackson Ski Touring item
Cross Country Skiing Jackson Ski Touring
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy 2 1 day ski passes for Cross Country Skiing, Jackson Ski Touring.


Value $50

Lucy Hardware item
Lucy Hardware
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a $100 gift certificate to Lucy Hardware in Glen, NH


Value $100

Red Parka Pub item
Red Parka Pub
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy dinner at the Red Parka Pub, Glen NH

2 $50 Gift Certificates


Value $100

Valley Originals Gift Certicate item
Valley Originals Gift Certicate
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy dinner at one of the Valleys Originals.


Value $50

Valley Originals Gift Certificate item
Valley Originals Gift Certificate
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy dinner at one of the Valley Original Restaurants.

Value $50

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