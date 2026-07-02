Bartlett Firefighters Association's Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Beauty Bag includes everything from Shampoo to Lip gloss
Value $75
Starting bid
1 Adult ski Lift Ticket for Black Ski Mt for upcoming season in Jackson, NH
Value approx $110
Starting bid
1 Adult ski Lift Ticket for Black Ski Mt for upcoming season in Jackson, NH
Value approx $110
Starting bid
Chainsaw Carved Wooden Bear by local Chainsaw artist, Albany NH
Value approx $300
Starting bid
Mountain Comfort Coach Train Tickets for 2A and 2C for August 30th 9am train ride for Conway Scenic Railroad, North Conway NH
Value $340
Starting bid
Association Gift Basket, includes I support T-Shirt, our roasted Coffee, a $25 Gift certificate to Jackson Collection and a free 911 emergency address sign
Value $90
Starting bid
Play Ball! 8 Tickets to any Saturday home game for the Fisher Cats and a team jersey.
Tickets Value at $400 Jersey value $100
Starting bid
Enjoy a 1 night stay for 2 at the Inn at Thorn Hill and enjoy a 2 course dinner for 2, in Jackson NH
Value $700
Starting bid
Lodging at Grand Summit Hotel, Bartlett. NH 2 night stay
Some restrictions may apply
Value $500
Starting bid
Enjoy a round of indoor golf at White Mt Indoor Golf, Intervale, NH
Value $80
Starting bid
Enjoy 2 1 day ski passes for Cross Country Skiing, Jackson Ski Touring.
Value $50
Starting bid
Enjoy a $100 gift certificate to Lucy Hardware in Glen, NH
Value $100
Starting bid
Enjoy dinner at the Red Parka Pub, Glen NH
2 $50 Gift Certificates
Value $100
Starting bid
Enjoy dinner at one of the Valleys Originals.
Value $50
Starting bid
Enjoy dinner at one of the Valley Original Restaurants.
Value $50
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!