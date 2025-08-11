Barbados Association of Southern California

Hosted by

Barbados Association of Southern California

About this event

Taste of Barbados Annual Gala 2025 Journal & Market Place

19800 S Vermont Ave

Torrance, CA 90502, USA

Back Cover
$500

10 left!

Back Cover of Souvenir Journal

Inside Front Cover
$400

10 left!

Front Inside Cover, Full Page

Inside Back Cover
$400

10 left!

Inside Back Cover of Journal, Full Page

Full Page 8" x 10 1/2"
$200

10 left!

Full Page ad, editor selected placement

Half Page 8"x5 1/4"
$100

10 left!

Half Page ad, editor selected placement

Quarter Page 4" x 5 1'4"
$60

10 left!

Quarter Page Ad, editor selected placement

Business Card
$40

10 left!

Business Card Size, editor selected placement

Patron Listing
$25

10 left!

Your personal ad. Honor, recognize, or celebrate your loved ones or achievements

Booth Rental Space
$60

10 left!

Display your products and services in the Bajan Marketplace

Donation
$100

10 left!

Yes, I would like to make a donation to BASC, a 501(c) Non Profit Organization to help support your mission.

Add a donation for Barbados Association of Southern California

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!