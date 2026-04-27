Harbor & Rise

Hosted by

Harbor & Rise

About this event

Veteran and First Responder Tailgate Takeover & Baseball Bash

1251 21st Ave N

Myrtle Beach, SC 29577, USA

🎟️ Event Ticket – $8.43
$8.43

Admission to the Veteran & First Responder Baseball Bash.


Includes:

  • Entry to the game (7:05 PM)
  • Access to Thirsty Thursday deals (6:00 PM-8:00 PM)

Come enjoy a night of baseball, connection, and community with veterans, first responders, and supporters.

👕 Event T-Shirt – $15
$15

Limited-edition Veteran & First Responder Tailgate Takeover shirt.

  • Simple, bold design
  • White tee with distressed red & navy print
  • Available at event for pickup

📩 Questions or special size requests: [email protected]



🚗 Tailgate RSVP – $0
Free

Let us know you’re coming to the Veteran & First Responder Tailgate Takeover!

This free RSVP helps us get an accurate headcount for the tailgate portion of the event.

🕟 Tailgate Details

  • Starts at 4:30 PM
  • Bring a side to share
  • Bring your own chair
  • BYOD (bring your own drink)
  • Tailgate activities take place in our designated tailgate area
🚘 Parking - $10
$10

Parking is available on-site.

Parking fee: $10.00

You can purchase online here, using the pelicans parking site, or pay with cash in person.

Add a donation for Harbor & Rise

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!