Veteran and First Responder Tailgate Takeover & Baseball Bash

About this event
Admission to the Veteran & First Responder Baseball Bash.
Includes:
Come enjoy a night of baseball, connection, and community with veterans, first responders, and supporters.
Limited-edition Veteran & First Responder Tailgate Takeover shirt.
📩 Questions or special size requests: [email protected]
Let us know you’re coming to the Veteran & First Responder Tailgate Takeover!
This free RSVP helps us get an accurate headcount for the tailgate portion of the event.
Parking is available on-site.
$
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