Baseball, Bocce & Big Dreams Silent Auction

Experience championship golf at one of the Midwest’s most prestigious private clubs! This exclusive auction item offers a coveted round of golf at the #9 ranked course in Illinois, Conway Farms Golf Club in Lake Forest — a nationally recognized course known for its pristine conditions, strategic design, and tour-level pedigree. Host to elite professional events and consistently ranked among top courses in the country, Conway Farms delivers:
Perfect for a foursome outing, client entertainment, or a bucket-list golf day with friends, this is a rare opportunity to play a premier championship course.
Details:
Bid high for the chance to tee it up at Conway Farms — a true golfer’s dream experience! 🏌️♂️✨
Baseball fans—this is a great one for the collection.
Take home a baseball bat signed by Caleb Durbin, one of the game’s exciting rising infield talents known for his speed, grit, and playmaking ability. Whether you’re a serious memorabilia collector or raising a young ballplayer who dreams big, this autographed bat is a special piece of the game.
Display it in your home, office, or fan cave as a reminder of the passion and hustle that make baseball great.
A must-have for any true baseball fan. ⚾️
⚾ Step Up to the Plate! ⚾
Give your child the ultimate big-league moment — the chance to be the Bat Boy or Bat Girl at a Spring 2026 Varsity Home Baseball Game!
This isn’t just a seat in the stands. It’s behind-the-scenes access and on-the-field action. Your MVP will:
Whether your child dreams of varsity baseball or just loves being in the action, this is a priceless experience that money usually can’t buy.
Bid high. Make their season. Create a memory they’ll never forget. ⚾
💙 Softball Sidelines to Center Stage 💙
Here’s your chance to give your athlete a true varsity moment.
The winning bidder will score the opportunity to be the Bat Kid at a Spring 2026 Varsity Girls Softball Game — right in the dugout, part of the action, feeling the energy of every pitch and every big hit.
Your MVP will:
But we’re not stopping there.
This package also includes a private pitching and/or hitting lesson with Coach Carney — focused, one-on-one instruction to sharpen skills, build confidence, and elevate their game. Whether they’re dialing in mechanics or adding power at the plate, this is time that makes a difference.
Bid big. Fuel her confidence. Let her step into the spotlight. 🥎
Up for auction is an autographed football glove worn and signed by Rylie Mills — a great piece for any football fan or collector! Rylie Mills is a LF Scouts graduate and current player for the NFL Seattle Seahawks. This glove was worn by Mills in the 2026 AFC Championship Game. This glove comes framed with a photo collage of Rylie when he played for the Lake Forest Scouts, Notre Dame and most recently the Seattle Seahawks.
Step up to the plate with this exclusive opportunity to train one-on-one with former professional baseball player, Tyler Esplin! Whether you're looking to refine your swing, improve consistency at the plate, or build confidence as a hitter, these private lessons offer personalized instruction tailored to the athlete’s skill level and goals.
Package Includes:
Thank you, Tyler & Drive Baseball Academy
Give your favorite young fan the ultimate Friday night lights experience! This one-of-a-kind opportunity lets them serve as an honorary Water Boy or Girl for a Lake Forest Varsity Football home game — right on the sidelines with the team! They’ll feel like part of the action as they:
From pre-game energy to the final whistle, this is an unforgettable behind-the-scenes look at high school football — perfect for a future Scout or a dedicated young fan.
Details:
Don’t miss this chance to create a lasting memory under the stadium lights — bid high and be part of the team! 🏈✨
Take time for yourself and feel your best! Up for auction is a 5-class pack to Toned Yoga — perfect for anyone looking to build strength, improve flexibility, and relax. 🌿
🧘 Item: 5 Classes
📍 Location: Toned Yoga
👤 Great For: All experience levels
Classes are Infrared-Heated and vary from HIIT, Strength, Yoga, Pilates & Recovery - there's something for everyone!
Don't forget about your home while you are out at baseball games!
Hit a Home Run with a Honey Homes 2 Month Membership.
Spring is the perfect time to knock off all of your home tasks, both indoor and out.
Your 2 month membership includes a free walk-thru of your home to document and prioritize your tasks, plus 3- one hour and forty-five minute visits to get things done. Honey Homes handles everything from Plumbing and Electric handyman services to drywall and general home maintenance. No job is too small. Get started today!
This is not just dinner. This is a night out done right.
Enjoy a $300 gift card to Sophia Steak, giving you the flexibility to craft your perfect evening — prime steaks, fresh seafood, indulgent sides, handcrafted cocktails, and all the finishing touches that make a meal memorable.
To elevate it even further, this package also includes two bottles of fine wine — perfect for sharing, celebrating, or saving for another special occasion.
Date night. Double date. Celebration dinner. No excuses needed. Bid generously and secure an evening that delivers from the first sip to the last bite. 🍷✨
Ready for a true Chicago hockey night? This package scores you Two Tickets to a 2026–2027 Chicago Blackhawks Regular Season Game with the Chicago Blackhawks.
You’ll be sitting in Section 122, Row 10, Seats 1 & 2 — lower level with fantastic sightlines, close enough to feel every hit and hear the action on the ice.
This experience also includes:
Date of the game will be mutually agreed upon during the 2026–2027 regular season. Walk in like a VIP. Skip the hassle. Settle into incredible seats and soak up the lights, the anthem, and the speed of NHL hockey at its best.
Bid confidently. This is Chicago sports done right. 🏒
Baseball fans and collectors—this is a great piece of the game.
Take home a baseball signed by Caleb Durbin, one of baseball’s exciting rising infield talents known for his hustle, speed, and competitive edge.
This autographed baseball makes a fantastic addition to any memorabilia collection or a special keepsake for a young player who loves the game.
Display it proudly in your home, office, or fan cave—and celebrate the spirit of baseball while supporting a great cause.
A perfect collectible for any true baseball fan. ⚾️
Skip the bounce houses. Level up the birthday. This silent auction package scores you a Birthday Party at The Farm System — the perfect high-energy celebration for your sports-loving kid.
The party includes:
Run. Play. Compete. Celebrate. Expires March 2027
Perfect for athletes of all ages who want a birthday that feels big, active, and memorable!!🎈
Give your family a full month of next-level training and play.
This silent auction package includes a 1 month Family Membership to The Farm System (June, July or August 2026), unlocking access to all of the facility’s premium amenities.
Your family will enjoy:
Rain? Cold? Wind? Doesn’t matter. The reps don’t stop.
Whether your athlete is tuning up their swing, putting up extra shots, or getting in off-season conditioning, this membership gives you the flexibility to train on your schedule — all month long.
More swings. More shots. More touches. More confidence.
Bid high and give your family the space to train, compete, and stay ahead of the game this spring.
Get your friends, family, or team together for some fun on the ice! Up for auction is a 2-hour private ice rink rental — perfect for a party, team practice, birthday celebration, or just a fun skate session. 🏒
🕒 Rental Time: 2 Hours
👨👩👧👦 Great For: Parties, team practices, group events, or family fun
📍 Location: Hot Shots Ice Arena
📅 Date/Availability: To be scheduled based on rink availability
Up for auction is a football signed by Kai Kroeger — LF Scouts graduate and current NFL player for the New Orleans Saints! A great collectible for Illinois fans and football memorabilia collectors!
It's a wonderful life in Lake Bluff!
This package includes Two Tickets to the 2026 Lake Bluff Holiday Home Tour — a beloved community tradition where stunning homes are decorated to the nines and opened for an unforgettable day of inspiration, creativity, and holiday magic.
Stroll through beautifully styled spaces, gather ideas for your own home, and soak in the festive charm that makes this event a can’t-miss each year.
And because no perfect day is complete without great food and wine, you’ll also receive:
Make it a full experience — tour by day, wine and pizza by night.
Grab a friend, bundle up, and enjoy one of Lake Bluff’s most special traditions in style.
Bid generously and secure a holiday outing that feels straight out of a Hallmark movie. 🎅
Ready to level up your athlete’s game? This package includes three private shooting lessons with Coach Patrick Bowie of B3 Sports, plus a take-home shooting aid to reinforce proper form long after the sessions end.
Coach Bowie is known for his focused, fundamentals-first approach — breaking down mechanics, building consistency, and helping players develop real confidence from the perimeter. These one-on-one sessions are tailored to your athlete’s skill level and designed to produce measurable improvement.
What’s included:
More reps. Better mechanics. Real results. Whether your player is looking to become a more consistent scorer or simply build a stronger foundation, this is training that makes a difference.
Bid high and invest in a better shot — and a more confident player.
Check out B3: https://b3sportsgroup.com/
Step onto the fairways of one of the North Shore’s most historic and prestigious private clubs! This exclusive auction item offers a coveted round of golf at Exmoor Country Club in Highland Park, Illinois — a course celebrated for its rich tradition, beautifully maintained grounds, and classic championship design.
Enjoy:
Whether you’re planning a special outing with friends, entertaining clients, or checking a bucket-list course off your list, this is a rare opportunity to experience Exmoor.
Details:
Don’t miss your chance to tee it up at Exmoor — bid high and enjoy an unforgettable day on the course! 🏌️♂️🌿
This exclusive experience includes a 1-hour private paddle lesson for you and 3 of your friends, led by skilled instructor, Kari Falls, who will elevate your game while keeping the energy fun and engaging. Whether you’re beginners learning the basics or competitive players looking to sharpen strategy, this session will focus on:
After working up an appetite on the court, relax and refuel together with a delicious meal at Inovasi — the perfect opportunity to unwind, laugh, and recap your best shots of the day.
🍷 Santa Barbara Sips: Rare Margerum Wine Collection
Bid on an exceptional 4-bottle collection of award-winning wines from Margerum Wines, a sought-after Santa Barbara winery not sold locally.
This hard-to-find bundle includes two bottles of 2022 Barden Pinot Noir, plus the 2023 Margerum Estate Grenache and 2023 Margerum Estate Syrah Block Three.
Known for producing award-winning, beautifully crafted wines that capture the best of California’s Central Coast, Margerum offers a lineup that is perfect for collectors, entertainers, and anyone who loves discovering standout bottles beyond the usual local selection.
A rare and distinctive package that will elevate any dinner party — or make an impressive addition to your cellar.
Rain? Snow? Wind? Doesn’t matter. Your tee time is indoors.
This package includes 2 hours in a private golf simulator for up to 6 people — the perfect way to compete, laugh, and dial in your swing without worrying about the weather.
Play iconic courses, closest-to-the-pin challenges, or just settle a few friendly rivalries. Whether you’re a seasoned golfer or just in it for the fun, this is a great night out with friends.
And when the round wraps up? Head over to Duffers Pub in Lake Forest with $200 in food gift cards to refuel properly — burgers, wings, cold drinks, and plenty of post-round storytelling.
✔️ 2 hours of simulator time (up to 6 guests)
✔️ $200 in Duffers Pub food gift cards
Golf, great food, and zero lost balls.
Bid strong and plan a night that’s equal parts competition and celebration. ⛳🍻
This is the ultimate development combo for your ballplayer.
The winning bidder will receive:
✔️ One 1-hour private lesson with Lake Forest Varsity Head Baseball Coach Mike Nilles (your choice of batting, pitching, or fielding focus)
✔️ One full week at Lake Forest Future Stars Baseball Camp Summer 2026, run by Coach Nilles
Camp Dates:
Week 1 6/15-6/18
Week 2 6/22-6/25
Week 3 7/6-7/9
Start with personalized, one-on-one instruction to fine-tune mechanics and build confidence.
Then reinforce those skills during a full week of camp focused on fundamentals, reps, competition, and game IQ.
Coach Nilles brings years of experience leading at the varsity level and developing players throughout the community. This package blends individualized attention with high-energy camp training — exactly what young athletes need to grow.
Bid strong and invest in development that carries into every inning. ⚾
A relaxed, light-filled portrait experience designed to capture genuine connection and timeless moments—followed by a delicious treat.
Includes:
Perfect for a Mother’s Day gift, family portraits, milestone moments, sweet children’s sessions, or updated headshots.
Session Details & Terms:
Enjoy an exceptional day on the greens at one of the North Shore’s premier private clubs! This exclusive auction item offers a round of golf at Knollwood Club in beautiful Lake Forest, Illinois — a classic course known for its pristine fairways, challenging layout, and outstanding hospitality. Whether you're a seasoned golfer or simply love a great day on the course, this experience promises:
Details:
Tee up, bid high, and treat yourself (and your friends!) to an unforgettable day at the distinguished & private Knollwood Club! 🏌️♂️✨
This one’s for the grown-ups.
Score a 5-pack of adult classes at Quest Performance Training — designed to help you build strength, improve mobility, increase endurance, and feel better doing it.
Whether you’re getting back into a routine, training with purpose, or simply want to move and lift smarter, Quest delivers structured, coach-led sessions that push you — safely and effectively.
✔️ Five professionally coached training sessions
✔️ Strength, conditioning, and mobility focus
✔️ Scalable workouts for all fitness levels
Stronger. More energized. Less “I should really start working out.”
Bid strong and invest in yourself. 💥
Treat yourself to the perfect balance of movement and brunch.
Enjoy a 5-Class Pack at Forever Om Yoga, a welcoming studio known for its uplifting community and energizing classes that help you stretch, strengthen, and reset. Whether you're a seasoned yogi or just getting started, these classes offer the perfect way to carve out time for yourself.
After class, continue the good vibes with a $50 gift card to Egg Harbor Café, the perfect spot to refuel with one of their delicious breakfasts, fresh juices, or a well-earned brunch with friends.
A little wellness, a little indulgence—the perfect pairing. 🧘♀️🥞
Here’s a win for both you and your athlete. This silent auction package includes a $250 registration credit to New Vision Athletics, ready to be applied toward your child’s next season or camp.
Use it for:
Whether your child is just getting started or already all-in on their favorite sport, this credit gives you flexibility across multiple seasons and programs.
Sports build skills that last far beyond the field — teamwork, discipline, resilience — and this credit helps make that investment a little easier. Bid smart. Lock in their next season. Let them play.
Lock in a week of summer fun led by two of LB’s favorite teachers.
This package includes one week of N’Ellis Camp during Summer 2026, featuring four 90-minute sessions. Choose the time that works best for your family:
Led by Arick Ellis and Mike Nilles, 4th and 5th grade teachers at LBES and longtime LB/LF coaches, this camp delivers high-energy games and classic field-day competition. Incoming 2nd–8th graders will play soccer, basketball, capture the flag, kickball, Blitzball, handball/speedball and more.
And after a morning of running, competing, and having a blast? You’ll also receive a $50 gift card to Otherdoor — perfect for grabbing lunch and keeping the fun going.
Active. Local. Community-driven.
Bid strong and give your child a summer week they won’t want to miss.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!