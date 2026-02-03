Baseball, Bocce & Big Dreams Silent Auction

Experience championship golf at one of the Midwest’s most prestigious private clubs! This exclusive auction item offers a coveted round of golf at the #9 ranked course in Illinois, Conway Farms Golf Club in Lake Forest — a nationally recognized course known for its pristine conditions, strategic design, and tour-level pedigree. Host to elite professional events and consistently ranked among top courses in the country, Conway Farms delivers:

Immaculate fairways and lightning-fast greens

A thoughtfully designed, challenging layout

Beautifully maintained grounds and serene surroundings

An unforgettable private club experience

Perfect for a foursome outing, client entertainment, or a bucket-list golf day with friends, this is a rare opportunity to play a premier championship course.





Details:

18 hole round of golf for 3 players + member

Caddies or carts

Lunch

Date to be mutually agreed upon

Bid high for the chance to tee it up at Conway Farms — a true golfer’s dream experience! 🏌️‍♂️✨