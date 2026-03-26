Aberdeen American Legion Baseball 2026 Tickets

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About this event
This Family General Admission ticket is valid for entry to a selected Aberdeen American Legion Post 72 Baseball home game during the 2026 season and is intended for families attending together. Enjoy a fun, affordable baseball experience in a welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere. Seating is general admission and available on a first-come, first-served basis. Perfect for creating summer memories while supporting local American Legion baseball.
Enjoy all the action of Aberdeen American Legion Baseball with our Individual General Admission ticket, designed for fans ages 13 and up. This ticket grants you full access to the ballpark, great views of the game, and the classic summer baseball atmosphere you love. Whether you're cheering on a friend, supporting the community, or just catching a great game, this is the perfect way to be part of the excitement.
Please note:
Discounted ticket options are available for Seniors (65+), Military/Veterans, First Responders, and Youth (12 & Under).
This General Admission ticket is valid for Seniors age 65 and older and provides entry to a selected Aberdeen American Legion Post 72 Baseball home game during the 2026 season.
Please note:
Proof of age may be requested at the gate.
This General Admission ticket is valid for Active Duty Military & Veterans and provides entry to a selected Aberdeen American Legion Post 72 Baseball home game during the 2026 season.
Please note:
Proof of active duty and/or veteran status may be requested at the gate.
This General Admission ticket is valid for First Responders and provides entry to a selected Aberdeen American Legion Post 72 Baseball home game during the 2026 season.
Please note:
Valid First Responder identification required. Fraudulent or expired credentials will not be accepted.
This Child General Admission ticket is valid for children ages 12 and under and provides entry to a selected Aberdeen American Legion Post 72 Baseball home game during the 2026 season. Admission includes access to all general admission seating areas on a first-come, first-served basis. Post 72 baseball offers a fun, safe, and family-friendly environment for young fans to enjoy America’s pastime.
Please note:
Children must be accompanied by an adult.
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