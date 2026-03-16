Baseball Innovation League Association's Shop

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Hit a home run with this exclusive BILA Polo-shirt! Made with soft, breathable fabric, it’s perfect for game days, casual outings, or just showing off your love for baseball innovation.
Two-tone, stylish, and adjustable for a perfect fit. Show your support for baseball innovation wherever you go!
Comfortable, breathable, and easy to layer. Perfect for staying active while supporting baseball innovation!
Bright, breathable, and easy to wear—ideal for staying active and showing your love for baseball innovation!
Simple, breathable, and comfortable—perfect for active fans of baseball innovation!
Crystal clear acrylic and UV protection coating (Not include ball)
20" with BILA Logo, Solid wood construction.
Yearly Membership,
10% off store + free digital resources of Museum, Digest, Test-Prep Mag, and e-books.
Lightweight, game-ready leather glove engineered for speed, feel, and modern performance.
Lightweight, game-ready leather glove engineered for speed, feel, and modern performance.
Lightweight, game-ready leather glove engineered for speed, feel, and modern performance.
Lightweight, game-ready leather glove engineered for speed, feel, and modern performance.
Lightweight, game-ready leather glove engineered for speed, feel, and modern performance.
Lightweight, game-ready leather glove engineered for speed, feel, and modern performance.
Pro-grade catcher's mitt built for framing, blocking, and commanding the game.
Commemorative 20-inch alumni bat with bag. Perfect for display or BP.
Commemorative 20-inch wood bat with bag. Perfect for display or BP.
Lightweight, high-impact helmet engineered for protection, comfort, and confidence at the plate.
Lightweight, impact-resistant catcher's mask built for protection, visibility, and durability.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!