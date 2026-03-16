Baseball Innovation League Association

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Baseball Innovation League Association

About this shop

Baseball Innovation League Association's Shop

Polo-shirt item
Polo-shirt item
Polo-shirt
$20

Hit a home run with this exclusive BILA Polo-shirt! Made with soft, breathable fabric, it’s perfect for game days, casual outings, or just showing off your love for baseball innovation.

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Cap item
Cap item
Cap
$15

Two-tone, stylish, and adjustable for a perfect fit. Show your support for baseball innovation wherever you go!

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lightweight vest - Green (L) item
lightweight vest - Green (L) item
lightweight vest - Green (L)
$15

Comfortable, breathable, and easy to layer. Perfect for staying active while supporting baseball innovation!

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lightweight vest - Yellow (XL( item
lightweight vest - Yellow (XL(
$15

Bright, breathable, and easy to wear—ideal for staying active and showing your love for baseball innovation!

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lightweight vest - White (S) item
lightweight vest - White (S)
$12

Simple, breathable, and comfortable—perfect for active fans of baseball innovation!

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Baseball Display Case item
Baseball Display Case
$5

Crystal clear acrylic and UV protection coating (Not include ball)

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Bat with BILA logo item
Bat with BILA logo
$20

20" with BILA Logo, Solid wood construction.

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Become a BILA Member item
Become a BILA Member
$60

Yearly Membership,

10% off store + free digital resources of Museum, Digest, Test-Prep Mag, and e-books.

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Aero-Fit Glove item
Aero-Fit Glove item
Aero-Fit Glove
$22

Lightweight, game-ready leather glove engineered for speed, feel, and modern performance.

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Aero-Fit Glove item
Aero-Fit Glove item
Aero-Fit Glove
$25

Lightweight, game-ready leather glove engineered for speed, feel, and modern performance.

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Aero-Fit Glove item
Aero-Fit Glove
$25

Lightweight, game-ready leather glove engineered for speed, feel, and modern performance.

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Aero-Fit Glove item
Aero-Fit Glove item
Aero-Fit Glove
$25

Lightweight, game-ready leather glove engineered for speed, feel, and modern performance.

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Aero-Fit Glove item
Aero-Fit Glove item
Aero-Fit Glove
$25

Lightweight, game-ready leather glove engineered for speed, feel, and modern performance.

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Aero-Fit Glove item
Aero-Fit Glove item
Aero-Fit Glove
$25

Lightweight, game-ready leather glove engineered for speed, feel, and modern performance.

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Catcher’s Mitt item
Catcher’s Mitt item
Catcher’s Mitt
$45

Pro-grade catcher's mitt built for framing, blocking, and commanding the game.

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Alumni Heritage Bat Set item
Alumni Heritage Bat Set item
Alumni Heritage Bat Set
$25

Commemorative 20-inch alumni bat with bag. Perfect for display or BP.

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Wood Heritage Bat Set item
Wood Heritage Bat Set
$25

Commemorative 20-inch wood bat with bag. Perfect for display or BP.

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Aero-Shield Helmet item
Aero-Shield Helmet item
Aero-Shield Helmet
$29

Lightweight, high-impact helmet engineered for protection, comfort, and confidence at the plate.

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The Sentinel Mask item
The Sentinel Mask
$39

Lightweight, impact-resistant catcher's mask built for protection, visibility, and durability.

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!