Baseball PE Fall 2025

Hosted by
About this event
This is a fantastic P.E. class and an opportunity for your baseball players to learn some skills from a former MLB player.
PE: Tuesdays
Location: Vista, location given after you register
Time: 10:00-11:00 AM for 10 sessions.
Dates 9/9- 11/18, NO CLASS on Nov 11th & Nov 25th
AT CHECKOUT PLEASE ADD COUPON CODE, Baseball TO ZERO IT OUT. DO NOT PAY THROUGH THIS LINK! UNLESS you adding a donation to Bloom :)
Work out payments directly with Cardoza (559) 515-3428.
This form is just for the purposes of organizing sign ups. Cardoza Tucker is a Vendor with PCA and Suncoast listed as Way of Life Sports.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!