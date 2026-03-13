Baseball Registration 2026

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About this event
Children ages 4-5. Practice times 3:30-4:30 pm.
Children ages 6-7. Season runs for the month of June. Practice times Monday- Thursday 4:30-5:30 pm. Games 6:00 p.m. Uniforms courtesy of a donation.
Children ages 8-9. Season runs through the month of June. Monday through Thursday. Practice times 5:30-6:30 pm. Games at 7:00 pm. Uniforms courtesy of a donation.
Children ages 10-12. Practice times 5:00-6:30 pm. Games at 6:00 pm.
Please Contact Mark Frost at (701)-429-8694 to participate in Babe Ruth. If there is enough interest, transportation can be provided.
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