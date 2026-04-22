Baseball Taps for Bats Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
4 tickets - May 1st
6 pack of Big Dumper Beer
Mariners ball cap
Mariners drink holder
4 big league chew
Two bags of seeds
Two bags of Cracker Jacks
Starting bid
$50 Cinemark Gift Card
Cozy Blanket
All different types of movie snacks and drinks
Starting bid
Two tickets to June 21 Mariners game
Paid parking
Hundred dollar dinner gift card to 13 coins
Two large Mariners T-shirts
2025 commemorative division championship game ball
Starting bid
Firepit with skewers and all the snacks to start your summer nights off right. $50 DoorDash Gift card
Starting bid
Drink Up!
Invite some friends cause you’ll have plenty to share with this wonderful assortment of beer and liquor.
Starting bid
2 hours of labor and equipment from Grounds Guys of Bonney Lake, and $50 gift card to Lowe’s.
Sit back, enjoy a drink and watch them work!
Starting bid
Home Spa Day
All the essentials to make you feel relaxed and beautiful.
Starting bid
Main Street Bistro
$50 Goft Card
Bottle of wine
2 drink cozies
2 Hard Seltzers
Signature Spicy Garlic Pickle Chips
Starting bid
Self Care kit with $10 Gift card to Mary Kay
Starting bid
$250 Gift Card for mini photo session with Jennifer Tibbets. 4 beautiful photo frames
Starting bid
4 Rainer’s Summit Club tickets
Rainier’s spatula
Two Rainier’s hats
Rainer’s playing cards
4 Rainier’s fridge magnets
Tacoma Rainier’s storybook
Rainier’s frisbee
Epic Sax Gorilla
Starting bid
$100 GC to Lake Tapps golf course
$100 GC to Enumclaw golf course
Six sleeves of golf balls
Women’s large golf polo
Men’s large golf Polo
Two golf towels
Cart cooler
Cigar cutter
Pen and Ace’s tees
Two Nike golf caps
* Donated in part of Jacob’s and Jacob’s Injury law.
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