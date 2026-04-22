Hosted by

Bonney Lake High School Panther Parent Pride

About this event

Sales closed

Baseball Taps for Bats Silent Auction

Freshman Basket Go M’s item
Freshman Basket Go M’s
$100

Starting bid

4 tickets - May 1st 

6 pack of Big Dumper Beer 

Mariners ball cap

Mariners drink holder 

4 big league chew

Two bags of seeds

Two bags of Cracker Jacks

Soph Basket Cozy Movie Night In item
Soph Basket Cozy Movie Night In
$50

Starting bid

$50 Cinemark Gift Card 

Cozy Blanket

All different types of movie snacks and drinks

Jr Class Basket Mariners Date Night Out item
Jr Class Basket Mariners Date Night Out
$150

Starting bid

Two tickets to June 21 Mariners game

Paid parking

Hundred dollar dinner gift card to 13 coins

Two large Mariners T-shirts

2025 commemorative division championship game ball

Senior Basket Firepit starter item
Senior Basket Firepit starter
$100

Starting bid

Firepit with skewers and all the snacks to start your summer nights off right. $50 DoorDash Gift card

Drink up! item
Drink up!
$75

Starting bid

Drink Up! 

Invite some friends cause you’ll have plenty to share with this wonderful assortment of beer and liquor. 

Grounds Guys Landscaping item
Grounds Guys Landscaping
$75

Starting bid

2 hours of labor and equipment from Grounds Guys of Bonney Lake, and $50 gift card to Lowe’s.

Sit back, enjoy a drink and watch them work!

Home Spa Day item
Home Spa Day
$75

Starting bid

Home Spa Day 

All the essentials to make you feel relaxed and beautiful. 

Main Street Bistro item
Main Street Bistro
$75

Starting bid

Main Street Bistro 

$50 Goft Card

Bottle of wine 

2 drink cozies 

2 Hard Seltzers

Signature Spicy Garlic Pickle Chips

Mary Kay item
Mary Kay
$50

Starting bid

Self Care kit with $10 Gift card to Mary Kay

Picture Perfect item
Picture Perfect
$100

Starting bid

$250 Gift Card for mini photo session with Jennifer Tibbets. 4 beautiful photo frames

Take me to the Ballpark item
Take me to the Ballpark
$100

Starting bid

4 Rainer’s Summit Club tickets

Rainier’s spatula

Two Rainier’s hats

Rainer’s playing cards 

4 Rainier’s fridge magnets 

Tacoma Rainier’s storybook

Rainier’s frisbee 

Epic Sax Gorilla 

Tee Time item
Tee Time
$150

Starting bid

$100 GC to Lake Tapps golf course

$100 GC to Enumclaw golf course 

Six sleeves of golf balls

Women’s large golf polo

Men’s large golf Polo

Two golf towels

Cart cooler

Cigar cutter

Pen and Ace’s tees

Two Nike golf caps

* Donated in part of Jacob’s and Jacob’s Injury law.

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