Baseball/Softball Sign-Ups

Teeball
$80

Coed(ages 4&5)

Please enter your athletes name below

Coach Pitch BASEBALL
$150

Ages 5-7 Coach Pitch

Please enter your athletes name below

Coach Pitch SOFTBALL
$150

Ages 8 and under Coach Pitch

Please enter your athletes name below

8U Farm BASEBALL
$150

8 and under kid pitch/coach pitch

Please enter your athletes name below

9U BASEBALL
$150

9 and under

Please enter your athletes name below

9U SOFTBALL
$150

9 and under

Please enter your athletes name below

10U BASEBALL
$150

10 and under

Please enter your athletes name below

10U SOFTBALL
$150

10 and under

Please enter your athletes name below

11U BASEBALL
$150

11 and under kid pitch

Please enter your athletes name below

11U SOFTBALL
$150

11 and under kid pitch

Please enter your athletes name below

12U BASEBALL
$150

12 and under kid pitch

Please enter your athletes name below

12U SOFTBALL
$150

12 and under kid pitch

Please enter your athletes name below

13U/14U BASEBALL
$150

14 and under kid pitch

Please enter your athletes name below

13U/14U SOFTBALL
$150

14 and under kid pitch

Please enter your athletes name below

Add a donation for Brimfield Athletic Association

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!