Basha Elementary Silent Auction

3535 S Basha Rd, Chandler, AZ 85248, USA
Starting bid
Value: $110
Get ready to “Cane’s it up!” with this crowd-pleasing basket packed full of chicken-finger fun. Perfect for families, date nights, or any Raising Cane’s superfan!
Basket Includes:
Why You’ll Love It:
Whether you’re a die-hard Caniac or just love delicious comfort food, this basket is sure to satisfy. With Cane’s fan-favorite chicken fingers, crinkle-cut fries, Texas toast, and Cane’s sauce, it’s the perfect prize to bid on and take home.
Starting bid
Value: $100
Dive into an underwater adventure with 2 tickets to OdySea Aquarium, Arizona’s largest marine attraction! Explore fascinating exhibits, encounter thousands of sea creatures, and enjoy an unforgettable day of discovery and fun for the whole family.
Perfect for ocean lovers, curious kids, or anyone ready to make a splash! 🌊🐢🐧
Starting bid
Value: $100
Get ready to glow! ✨ Treat yourself (or someone special) to a head-to-toe pampering experience with the All About That Face basket — the ultimate self-care indulgence.
This luxurious basket includes everything you need for radiant, refreshed, and selfie-ready skin. From soothing facial and hydrating masks to rejuvenating skincare essentials, every item is designed to help you relax, unwind, and reveal your natural beauty. 🌿💖
Because every face deserves a little me-time!
Starting bid
Value: $125
Get ready to sleigh this holiday season with the Tinsel Town Movie Night Basket! Enjoy a night out at the theater filled with festive cheer and sweet treats. This basket includes:
🍿 4 Majestic Movie Tickets to catch the latest holiday hits
🥤 1 Popcorn Voucher & $10 Beverage Credit — perfect for your favorite movie snacks
🍫 2 Boxes of M&M’s to share (or not!)
🕯️ 1 Christmas Candle to set the holiday mood
🎁 3 Gingerbread Pillows for that extra dose of cozy comfort
It’s everything you need for a holly jolly movie experience — a perfect mix of holiday magic and cinematic fun! ✨🎬
Starting bid
Value: $75
Bring the cozy flavors and scents of the season home with this Trader Joe’s Fall Favorites Basket — a perfect mix of sweet, spicy, and pumpkin-everything goodness! 🎃
Enjoy a $25 Trader Joe’s Gift Card along with an irresistible collection of autumn treats and cozy delights, including:
🧈 Maple Sea Salt Popcorn
🍑 Peach Balsamic Glaze
🌶️ Hot Pepper Jelly
🍫 Milk Chocolate Covered Pretzels
🍂 Fall Leaf Corn Tortilla Chips
🍪 Petite Pumpkin Spice Cookies
🥫 Fall Harvest Pasta Sauce
🧇 Pumpkin Brioche Style Waffles
🕯️ Vanilla Pumpkin Candle
🧴 Pumpkin Body Butter
From snacks to self-care, this basket captures everything we love about fall — comfort, flavor, and a little pumpkin spice magic in every bite and scent! 🍂✨
Starting bid
Value: $150
Make magical memories together this holiday season with A Very Merry Family Night Basket! Perfect for families who love cozy nights, laughter, and Christmas fun.
This festive bundle includes:
🧩 500-Piece Grinch Puzzle for a little holiday challenge
🛋️ Christmas Blanket to snuggle up under the twinkle lights
☕ Hot Chocolate Mug & Cocoa Bombs for a warm winter treat
🍫 Ghirardelli Peppermint Bark — a sweet seasonal favorite
🎁 Christmas Gift Tags for wrapping all your merry surprises
🎲 Christmas Trivia Game, Snowman Game, and Christmas Bingo for hours of family fun
🧸 Bluey & Bingo Christmas Plushies to bring extra smiles and cuddles
It’s everything you need for a holly, jolly, memory-filled night at home! ❤️🎅✨
Starting bid
Value $272
Donated by: Mrs. Jacobs’ Kindergarten Class
Get ready to light up your room and your playlist with this ultimate KPOP-inspired basket! Perfect for fans who love music, color, and fun vibes, this set includes everything you need to create your own mini concert or chill session.
✨ Basket Includes:
🎧 Whether you’re hosting a KPOP party, decorating your room, or just vibing to your favorite songs, this basket will make you feel like a superstar!
Starting bid
Value: $90
Treat yourself to a spooky-good self-care session with this Ghouls Spa Day Basket! Perfect for unwinding after a long day, this basket combines cozy comfort and pampering essentials — with a hauntingly cute twist.
🕯️ Basket Includes:
🎃 From head to toe, this basket has everything you need for a frightfully relaxing night in — because even ghouls deserve a little glow-up!
Starting bid
Value: $199
Escape to the coast with this beautifully curated By the Sea Basket, filled with seaside charm and relaxation essentials. Whether you’re planning a picnic, decorating your home, or simply unwinding, this basket brings the tranquil vibes of the ocean right to you.
🏖️ Basket Includes:
✨ A perfect blend of coastal elegance and relaxation — this basket will make you feel like you’re seaside, no matter where you are.
Starting bid
Value:$195
Bring your imagination to life brick by brick! This awesome LEGO collection has something for every builder — from creative classics to Minecraft and Friends adventures.
Includes:
Starting bid
Value: $345
Celebrate our local favorites with this “Keeping It Local” basket! Enjoy sweet treats, gourmet meals, and relaxing experiences from some of the best spots right here in our community. Perfect for a fun weekend out—or a little self-care close to home!
Includes:
Starting bid
Value: $195
Level up your game nights with this ultimate Nintendo and gaming lover’s basket! Perfect for gamers of all ages, this basket includes everything from classic games to cozy gamer gear for the ultimate setup.
🕹️ Basket Includes:
🎁 Whether you’re racing through Rainbow Road, exploring retro classics, or just staying cozy during your next gaming session, this basket is the perfect power-up!
Starting bid
Value $450
Enjoy a memorable holiday season full of family fun and cozy moments!
Starting bid
Value: $125
Get ready for laughter, friendly competition, and unforgettable memories with this Family Game Night Basket! Perfect for families who love a little fun and challenge, this collection of classic and new games will keep everyone entertained for hours.
🕹️ Basket Includes:
🍭 Whether it’s a cozy night in or a weekend family showdown, this basket has everything you need for a night full of fun, laughter, and sweet treats!
Starting bid
Value: $480
Get ready for some serious fun in the sun! Whether you’re heading to the park, the beach, or your own backyard, this basket has everything you need for active family adventures and outdoor play.
Includes:
Starting bid
Value: $400
Pamper your pup with everything they could dream of! From cozy naps to playtime and grooming, this basket is the ultimate treat for your furry best friend.
Includes:
Starting bid
Value: $315
Get ready for your next outdoor escape! Whether it’s a weekend camping trip, a hike through the trails, or just a relaxing day under the trees, this basket has everything you need to enjoy the great outdoors in comfort and style.
Includes:
Starting bid
Value: $250
It’s always a great day for Chick-fil-A! Enjoy six months of delicious meals with 26 Chick-fil-A meal cards — that’s breakfast, lunch, or dinner covered for half the year! 🍔🍟
This basket also includes exclusive Chick-fil-A merchandise, perfect for any true fan of everyone’s favorite chicken sandwich. With an estimated value of $250, this bundle is packed with flavor, fun, and feel-good hospitality. ❤️
Eat more chicken and treat yourself to smiles all year long! 🐄✨
Starting bid
Value: $109
Show off your Bobcat pride with this ultimate Spirit Store basket! Packed with all your favorite Basha gear and accessories, it’s perfect for students, parents, or any proud Bobcat fan.
Includes:
Starting bid
Value: $85
Calling all Target Moms! ☕🎯 Start your day with a Starbucks pick-me-up using your $25 Gift Card, then head to your happy place — Target! Spend your $50 Target Gift Card on whatever brings you joy… because you deserve it. 💕 Head home and enjoy the blanket and the Target Pez sweet treat
“Just one thing” has never been truer. 😉
Starting bid
Value $887
Treat yourself to total relaxation and rejuvenation from head to toe with this incredible self-care package — featuring local favorites and luxury pampering essentials!
💫 1 Helix CO2 CoolPeel by Chandler MedSpa – $800 Value
Experience smoother, brighter, younger-looking skin with this non-ablative laser resurfacing treatment that refines texture and tone.
(Not into laser treatments? You can choose a Dermaplane & Facial instead!)
💅 1 Classic Pedicure by Simplicity Nails – $35 Value
Kick back and unwind while your toes get the royal treatment!
👜 Make-Up Bag with Bonus Pouch – $20 Value
🕯️ ‘Relax Girl’ Candle (Peppermint, Cedar, Clove & Eucalyptus) – $16 Value
👁️ 30 24K Gold Eye Masks – $8 Value
🦶 5 Shea Butter Foot Masks – $8 Value
From spa-level treatments to cozy self-care nights at home, this basket has everything you need to look and feel your best — because you deserve it! 💖✨
Starting bid
Value $330
Get ready for a day packed with friendly competition and nonstop fun! This ultimate group experience is perfect for families, friends, or team outings!
🎳 1 Hour of Bowling for up to 10 people (includes shoe rental)
🔫 1 Game of Laser Tag for up to 10 people
🕹️ $10 Game Cards for each guest (10 total — one per person)
All the action happens at the Tempe location only
Strike, tag, and play your way through an unforgettable time with this 10 Person Fun Pack! 🎉🎯
Starting bid
Value: $809
Find your balance between fitness and relaxation with this Gym & Joy Pack — the perfect combo of sweat, self-care, and serenity! ✨
🏋️♀️ 1-Month Family Choice Membership at The Village Ocotillo – $600 Value
Enjoy full access to state-of-the-art facilities, including heated pools, lighted tennis courts, basketball, and group fitness classes.
Plus, the Kids Club keeps little ones (ages 5+) entertained for up to 2 hours a day while parents stay on-site!
💆♀️ 1 60-Minute Facial or Massage – $144 Value
Relax and recharge with your choice of a rejuvenating facial or a soothing full-body massage.
👜 Gym Bag – $30 Value
💧 Owala Water Bottle – $35 Value
Leak-proof, cup-holder friendly, and complete with a built-in straw — perfect for workouts or poolside lounging.
From cardio to calm, this basket is your ticket to wellness, joy, and a little “me-time” — all in one! 🌿💫
Starting bid
Value $485
Your mission, should you choose to accept it: hours of non-stop adventure, laughter, and sweet rewards! This ultimate family fun pack is packed with action-filled experiences the kids will love — and a little something for Mom, too! 😎
🎢 5 Slick City Passes (90-minute sessions) – $145 Value
🤸 5 KTR Passes (2-hour sessions) – $110 Value
🏃 7 Open Gym Passes at Conquer Ninja Gyms – $134 Value
Includes one free instructor-led class — our 6-year-olds give it two thumbs up!
🎟️ $50 Big Air Gift Card + 2 Pairs of Socks – $56 Value
🍦 5 Ice Cream Mixers from Culver’s – $22 Value
👜 “Mom Bag” – $18 Value
Because every super-parent needs a stylish way to carry all that kid stuff
From bouncing and sliding to ninja moves and sweet treats, this basket is pure family fun — mission accomplished! 💥
Starting bid
Value: $225
Enjoy an unforgettable night of laughter and competition!
Includes:
Valid Sunday–Thursday at all Main Event locations.
Starting bid
Value $500
⛳ Golf Experience Basket
Perfect for the golf enthusiast! This premium bundle includes everything you need to elevate your game on the green:
Bring your next round to the next level with high-quality gear that combines technology, fun, and style on the course!
Starting bid
Value: $50
For the nail lover who deserves a little pampering! 💖
Enjoy a $50 Gift Certificate toward your favorite manicure or pedicure — whether you love a classic neutral, bold sparkle, or the perfect seasonal shade. Because self-care looks good on you! ✨
Starting bid
Value $125
Perfect your swing, sharpen your aim, and enjoy a little friendly competition with this premium golf experience package — ideal for any golf enthusiast!
Includes:
Starting bid
Value: $100
Indulge in the art of grazing with this elegant charcuterie-themed basket! Perfect for entertaining guests or enjoying a cozy evening at home, it includes everything you need to create the ultimate spread.
Includes:
Starting bid
Value: $200
Get ready to eat, play, and win with this ultimate Dave & Buster’s Game Night Basket! Packed with game cards, free passes, food coupons, and fun surprises, it’s everything you need for an epic day (or several!) of family fun and friendly competition.
Includes:
Starting bid
Value: $250
Raking in the Cash 🍂💰
Get ready to fall into a pile of winnings with this lottery ticket-filled basket that’s sure to make your wallet smile!
Starting bid
Value: $140
Gather the family and let the fun begin! This Family Game Night basket has everything you need for a night full of laughs, snacks, and friendly competition.
Includes:
Starting bid
Value$ 80
Get ready for a wild adventure at the Phoenix Zoo! Enjoy a fun-filled day surrounded by incredible animals, lush habitats, and unforgettable family memories.
Includes:
Starting bid
Value: $120
Dive into a world of fun and imagination at Makutu’s Island — Chandler’s ultimate indoor play paradise! Perfect for kids (and kids at heart) to climb, slide, and explore this tropical adventure land.
Includes:
Starting bid
Value: $255
Pamper your furry friends with the ultimate pet lover’s basket—perfect for both cats and dogs! Whether it’s playtime, snack time, or nap time, this bundle has everything your four-legged family members could dream of.
Includes:
🐶 Dog toothbrush set, collar set, lick mat, and Starbucks toy
🐕 Poop bags & holder, dog treats, food/water bottles, and bowls
🐾 Pet bed, cozy blanket, and travel carrier
🐱 Pet pourri, catnip toys, cat food spoon, and cat treats
🐾 Pet food & water mat
Starting bid
Value: $640
Get ready for adventure and cozy nights under the stars with this ultimate winter outdoor bundle! Whether you're hitting the slopes or camping by the fire, this basket has everything you need for fun and comfort all season long.
Includes:
Bundle up, get outside, and make unforgettable memories this winter!
