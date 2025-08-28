Basha Elementary Silent Auction

🍗 Raising Cane’s Silent Auction Basket

Value: $110

Get ready to “Cane’s it up!” with this crowd-pleasing basket packed full of chicken-finger fun. Perfect for families, date nights, or any Raising Cane’s superfan!

Basket Includes:

Gift cards to enjoy Raising Cane’s famous chicken fingers 🍟🍗

A Cane’s swag bundle (T-shirt, hat, or tumbler depending on availability) 👕🧢

Signature Cane’s sauce and recipe cards for at-home dipping 🥫

Plush Cane’s mascot dog or collectible Cane’s gear 🐶

Reusable tote/basket wrapped and ready to go 🎁

Why You’ll Love It:

Whether you’re a die-hard Caniac or just love delicious comfort food, this basket is sure to satisfy. With Cane’s fan-favorite chicken fingers, crinkle-cut fries, Texas toast, and Cane’s sauce, it’s the perfect prize to bid on and take home.